Alan Shaver appointed to chair of Innovate BC board

TRU’s president, Alan Shaver, has been appointed to chair the board of Innovate BC, where he will help lead the agency’s delivery of programs that support innovation, entrepreneurship and business development in the tech sector.
Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology made the announcement at the #BCTECH Summit on May 14.
“Alan Shaver brings a wealth of leadership experience, which, combined with his background in technology and knowledge of regional B.C., makes him an outstanding choice to lead the Innovate BC board,” said Ralston. “Each member of the board brings distinctive skills that are essential to ensuring B.C. tech entrepreneurs and businesses get the necessary help to grow and create great jobs throughout the province.”
Shaver will join a team of 11 directors and one ex-officio member. Shaver’s skills will add to an already diverse range of experts with backgrounds in regional economic development, research and innovation, academia and entrepreneurship.
“Promoting innovative ideas and practices will improve the quality of life for the people of B.C. and promote sustainable economic development,” said Shaver. “This requires investment in people, our most valuable assets and partnerships between communities, governments, industry, business, NGOs and academic institutions. I look forward to serving the people of B.C. as chair of the board of Innovate BC.”
After eight years as TRU’s president, Shaver will retire this summer.
Innovate BC’s board of directors is the Province’s new innovation commission, which will review current provincial technology and innovation programs and make recommendations on how to grow B.C.’s tech sector to the provincial government.
Innovate BC was created earlier this March following the passing of the British Columbia Innovation Council Amendment Act, which expanded the mandate of the BC Innovation Council and renamed it Innovate BC.
The B.C. government and Innovate BC will also work with industry stakeholders to review programs that support the tech and innovation sector provincewide.
“Technology is everywhere, in every industry and is enhancing lives in every corner of B.C.,” said Shirley Vickers, president and CEO, Innovate BC. “I’m looking forward to leveraging their leadership and insights to help grow B.C.’s dynamic technology sector, which is powering innovation, creating jobs and growing our economy.”