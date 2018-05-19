The CFBX Record Fair returns for another year

Next Sunday, TRU’s very own radio station, The X or CFBX 92.5 FM, will be hosting its ninth annual record fair in the Sahali Centre Mall. The fair, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. has been a major fundraiser for the station in years past.
The record fair, which typically brings in around $4000, according to CFBX station manager Brant Zwicker, has seen much success in recent years. Despite missing a year, the event had outgrown its original venue in the Campus Activity Centre
“It’s the ninth annual, but I think we missed one year. So it probably started around ‘08 I guess,” Zwicker said. “We originally had it set up on campus in the activity centre and it was relatively small based on the way it is now. Then when we needed more space we had to move to Sahali Mall.”
While the fair gives the radio station a chance to sell records, almost all of which are donated, the event is also open to a wide array of vendors. According to Zwicker, last year’s record fair had 63 tables for vendors.
“Most of the vendors are local,” Zwicker said. “But we’ve have had people from as far away as Calgary and Vancouver and a few from Kelowna and Penticton, they are kind of outlying areas.”
While the majority of what is sold at the record fair is music, whether that be actual vinyl, CDs or cassettes, anything pertaining to music can be found and bought at the event as well.
“Vinyl is the focus, but there is also CDs and music DVDs,” Zwicker said. “There is a guy from Calgary, Heritage Posters and Music, who sells CDs and posters, 60s rock posters like The Doors and Jimi Hendrix, that kind of stuff. We have had people there with musical instruments and guitars, we even had a tuba one year.”
Admission at the door is $2, while table rentals for vendors are $25. All proceeds will go directly to supporting the campus’ radio station. If you’d like to donate any of your old albums before the fair, you can stop by House 8 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The fair will open at 10 a.m on May 27.