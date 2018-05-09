North/South Korean relations reach historic level of peace

North and South Korean relations have reached a historical era of peace with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and counterpart Kim Jong-un announcing that they agreed to pursue a treaty that would bring a long-awaited close to the Korean War.
The two countries have also agreed, for the first time in their histories, to cooperate in achieving denuclearized.
North Korean leader Kim crossed the border on to the south side of the demilitarized zone on April 27th for a historic meeting with South Korean President Moon. Later that day, the two issued a joint statement in which they said they would hold talks on establishing a formal peace treaty.
“We hope we will not repeat our mistake of the past,” said Kim. “I hope this will be an opportunity for the two Korean peoples to move freely from North to South. We need to take responsibility for our own history.”
Many from countless countries are ecstatic that a new era of peace could be ushered in between the two countries. As of today, China, Japan and South Korea have agreed to cooperate on ending North Korea’s nuclear program and promoting free trade.
The agreements were discussed between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon at a Northern Asian summit.
Prime Minister Abe said that they discussed at the summit how they would get North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons. However, Abe didn’t provide any information concerning the details of the matter. It was said that China and Japan, in particular, had differences over how to best achieve North Korea’s nuclear disarmament.
“We must lead the ongoing momentum toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and achieve peace and stability in Northeast Asia,” Abe said to a joint news conference in Tokyo.
Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura also claimed the three leaders agreed to work toward two free trade agreements. One being a free trade pact among themselves and the other the being the already proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim are supposed to meet as well in the upcoming month, however, the location and the topics discussed are still undetermined.