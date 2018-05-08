“Eight” showcases variety of grad students’ work

This year’s bachelor of fine arts graduating exhibition included work from eight different students, with all the pieces varying in style. Submissions included paintings, videos, three-dimensional work, photography and fabric work, to name a few.
The graduating students include Ruba Alshoshan, Edward Cheung, Serena DeRosa, Kelsey Ehalt, Debra Kessler, Yongyi Annie Li, Rose Prevost and Darci Turnquist.
The 2018 BFA Exhibition, Eight, took place in the TRU Gallery and other studio spaces from April 20 to May 4. Eight was plentiful with artwork and led you from room to room, allowing you to experience all of the different pieces as they should be. Much of the artwork was also available for purchase and some pieces were also purchased for TRU’s permanent art collection.
Bryan Dumas, a first-year bachelor of arts student, gave his thoughts on this year’s graduating exhibition.
“I am impressed with the amount of variety in the art,” Dumas said. “Not only are each of the pieces unique in presentation, but style as well.”
Darci Turnquist’s work was all very similar in design, but the medium changed between some of the pieces. Each piece complemented the others well, while still making all of her works unique and intriguing. Turnquist had 15 pieces in the exhibition; all except for three were for sale.
Rose Prevost’s work also had a similar theme between each of her pieces, with all of them having Spirit of the Land within the name. Prevost included four different works in the exhibit, many taking on different mediums as well, varying from photographs to fabric. Prevost sold two of her pieces before the exhibition and the other two were to be sold within their sets as a whole, as many included more than one item.
Deb Kessler had created one of the largest pieces in the exhibition, next to Kelsey Ehalt’s series Fragmentary Transfiguration. Kessler’s piece is titled Thirteen Grandmother Moons and Community and included the use of three-dimensional items and paint. This work also took you through the four different seasons (spring, summer, fall and winter), but also had one drum dedicated to community. This piece was also being sold as a whole for $2600.