Baseball finishes regular season strong going into playoffs

The TRU men’s baseball team beat the Vancouver Island University Mariners 12-0 and 11-1 to close out the regular season.
Lefty and Moses Lake native Josh Snider started on the mound in game one. He got the win, throwing a complete game.
He didn’t allow a run and only allowed four hits and struck out five batters.
Liam Rihela (White Rock, B.C.) had a great game going 2-3 with a double, two RBIs and two stolen bases.
Jackson Dartnell (Winnipeg, MB.) went 2-3 with two doubles and a run scored. Matt Pidlisecky (Abbotsford, B.C.) and Zac Comeault (Pitt Meadows, B.C.) both went 1-1 with a two RBI double. Comeault also scored a run.
Josiah Williams (Cloverdale, B.C.) finished 2-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base. Adam Filmon (Winnipeg, MB.) went 1-2 with an RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base.
Malik James (Toronto, ON.) went 1-3 with a RBI. Taylor Van Ham (Medicine Hat, AB.) went 1-1 with a RBI and a run scored. Michael Bauer (Surrey, B.C.) went 1-2 with a run scored.
Josh Hillis (Calgary, AB.) walked, scored a run and stole two bases.
Coach Ray Chadwick paid tribute to all the seniors on the team by having them all in the starting lineup for game two, the last regular season game of their WolfPack careers.
The team’s lone senior pitcher Regan Gillis (Fort McMurray, AB.) got the start and threw well. He tossed 6.1 innings, giving up just one run on five hits and three walks.
He struck out five batters as well. Scott Wood recorded the last two outs.
Seniors Josh Hillis, Jordy Cunningham (Ladner, B.C.) and Yutaro Takasaki (Japan) all started in the outfield.
Hillis had a huge game, going 2-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Cunningham went 1-3 with two runs scored, a walk and two stolen bases. Takasaki went 2-3 with a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Matt Pidlisecky went 1-1 with a two RBI doubles.
Jackson Dartnell went 1-1 with an RBI base hit and a run scored. Josh Iannetti (Fort McMurray, AB.) and Zac Comeault both went 1-3 and each scored a run.
Liam Rihela finished his season 1-3 with a RBI and a stolen base. Vance Fode (Bow Island, AB.) went 1-2 with an RBI and a walk.
With the four wins, TRU finishes 3rd in the league going into the playoffs.
End of regular season stats:
Batting average – Josh Snider – .391; Liam Rihela – .314; Jordy Cunningham – .313; Jackson Dartnell – .303, Josh Hillis – .302.
Hits – 35 – Josh Hillis (tied 7th in the league)
Doubles – 10 – Josh Snider and Liam Rihela (tied 5th in the league)
Triples – 1 – Liam Rihela and Adam Filmon
Home Runs – 4 – Vance Fode (tied 2nd in league)
RBIs – 23 – Vance Fode (tied 4th in the league)
Runs scored – 27 – Josh Hillis (6th in the league)
Walks – 20 – Josh Hillis (6th in the league)
— Jordy Cunningham/TRU Athletics