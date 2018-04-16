Empowering students with graduate scholarships

For students planning on going to graduate school this September, applications are now being accepted for the Knowledge First Financial Graduate Scholarship Awards. Ten graduate scholarships with a total value of $120,000 will be awarded this year.
No matter your academic background, what graduate school you want to go to or even if you want to do a graduate diploma to complement your undergraduate studies, you can apply to receive a Knowledge First Financial Scholarship Award.
Five of the awards, including the Arnold Edinborough Award, valued at $25,000, are only for students who are beneficiaries of a Knowledge First Financial RESP. However, another five awards, including a top award of $15,000, are open to all students going to graduate school.
This is part of Knowledge First Financial’s continued commitment to ensure student success no matter the background.
“Financial support makes all the difference to students,” said George Hopkinson, President & CEO, Knowledge First Financial Inc., “It opens the door to choice in programs and schools, while enabling students to focus on their field of study.”
Knowledge First Financial is a company that has dedicated themselves to making post-secondary education available to Canadian students through Registered Education Savings Plans. For the past 11 years, the company has also supported students by offering graduate scholarships. Since then, the cumulative value of awards has exceeded $1.5 million.
Those looking to learn more about the awards can do so by visiting knowledgefirstfinancial.ca. The deadline to apply is May 28, 2018 at 11:59 p.m.