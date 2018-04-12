Snowbombing hits Sun Peaks for another successful year

Snowbombing was back at Sun Peaks for the second year with hopes of creating a tradition of winter mountain partying. This year opened with new experiences as Coors Light Snowbombing 2018 continued the good vibes in the snow-covered grounds of Sun Peaks. The village was a sea of sounds as DJs electrified the resort with bassy and energetic beats.
Music poured out of the Coors Light Basecamp stage all afternoon as skiers and snowboarders cruised through the Village. Basecamp was home to an adult playground equipped with oversized lawn chairs, bean bags, an up-scaled beer pong complete with volleyballs, the classic red Coors Light bins and of course enough cold ones to go around once or twice.
As the afternoon slowly became night, the party started to pick up with many of the main stages opening for a night full of dancing.
Saturday evening was the opening night for this year’s headlining stage. The Forest Stage was hailed as the home of headlining acts Daniel Caesar and NGHTMRE, with Odesza closing out the festival Sunday night.
Coors Light Snowbombing 2018 may have had a year under their belt with their return to Sun Peaks, but that did not save them from the expected difficulties.
The festival was stacked with amazing acts, but for some performers getting an audience was a difficult task, though no fault of their own.
Returning DJ Kempeh was set to kick off the Forest Stage but instead played the majority of his set for the crowd of volunteers and security personal due to set up delays. With doors set to open at 4 P.M., crowds didn’t start trickling in until gates actually opened at 5:45 P.M. This set back didn’t stop Kempeh from pumping out dance-inducing tracks one after another.
Once crowds started to form around the main stage, the first major act of the evening, Daniel Caesar, started off with smooth vocals and deep baselines that had the whole crowd swaying.
With all the hype, Daniel Caesar left a lot to be expected from his short set of barely five songs.
Goldlink picked up the pace with a high energy set sure to keep the entire crowd warm as the temperature dropped with the sun. Goldlink kept the audience going with his crazy stage presence and charisma. Finishing off his set, Goldlink paid homage to his tour manager’s birthday by rocking the Forest Stage with a little Nirvana.
Finishing night one of the Forest Stage was headliner number two, NGHTMRE. Hailing from Las Vegas, this electronic dance music superstar packed the stage with high energy levels and monstrous basslines fit for the hardcore ravers in the crowd.
Coors Light Snowbombing 2018 has another year under their belt with more to come as the years go on. It looks like this winter festival is one for any EDM or mountain sports fan’s books.