Ski jumps, grandiose costumes and a pool full of slush

Live concerts and events crowded the small Village of Sunpeaks this past weekend at the second annual Coors Light Snowbombing 2018. From morning snow yoga, or snowga, to headlining artists such as Daniel Caesar, participants of the event weren’t lacking entertainment, least of all with the second running of Slush Cup.
Slush Cup, for those that missed the annual competition or couldn’t find a spot to spectate amongst the many onlookers, is just how it sounds, but much colder. The willing volunteers, dressed in shark costumes, Viking outfits and banana suits, just to name a few, were gathered on the ski hill between the two lifts. One by one, by ski or by snowboard, they launched themselves down into a pit of slush water that was estimated to be -40 degrees.
While approximately 60 people were set to volunteer, only around 30 brave souls dared to enter the competition, complete with a snow-jump into the slush, a rescue from the Sunpeaks Fire and Rescue team and then followed by a complimentary hot tub party for those “slushed.”
Competitors of the Shush Cup all competed for three categories, the furthest distance off the jump, the best costume or lack thereof in some cases and the biggest wipeout.
Best costume went to a red-bearded man, Patrick Gravelle, for wearing nothing more than a fur kilt, equipped with a Viking shield and goat horn at his belt. Gravelle acted fearless emerging from the slush, screaming a tribute to Valhalla repeatedly before jumping into the hot tub.
The longest jump award went to Austin Oliver, who gained a significant amount of speed, making for a phenomenal launch into the freezing water, with the biggest wipeout going to a snowboarder named Dylan, who was brave enough to make the jump twice.
Many walked away smiling and amused by the close to the two-hour event, heading back to the slopes for the remainder of the afternoon, while others stayed close to the hot tub before attending the evening shows.