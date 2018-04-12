Five things to do after the end of the semester

The semester is basically over, and with just exam week left, most things on campus are wrapping up. It’s now time for things like year-end parties, final meetings, the Last Class Bash and the impending graduation ceremony. Some students will be heading back home for the next four months, but for those of you still in Kamloops or on campus, here are five things you can do here at TRU and around town.
Go green
On May 21 the TRU Sustainability Office will be hosting it’s 21st annual Trash Bash. The event is not only a way to help keep campus beautiful and litter-free, but also a fun way to get outside with friends, classmates and colleagues. The clean up will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will be followed up by a barbeque.
Go to the theatre
New this year, the Hydra Performing Arts Festival, is being put on by TRU’s Actors Workshop Theatre and Chimera Theatre. This festival will showcase twelve new works by Kamloops artists and is sure to be riddled with fun as it explores theatre, dance and music. . Some of the shows are for all ages and others will be for adults only. The shows will run from 6 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. from May 10 to 19. Tickets are $15 per show, with discount festival passes available. Tickets can be purchased online at Chimera Theatre’s website https://www.chimeratheatre.com/tickets.
Hit the trails
The wine trails and not the ones you have to hike, obviously! Whether you’re new to the province or you’ve lived here all your life, hitting the wine trail is something unique to the province and you get to try wine from local producers. Wine Lovers Tours is offering an unforgettable day of sipping that includes a visit to Privato, Harper’s Trail, Sagewood and Monte Creek. The cost is $87.52 per person plus taxes, with rates available for group bookings. To reserve your spot, you can call Wine Lovers Tours at 779-981-0557. Tours run for a variety of weekend days in April, May and June.
Join a movement
The annual Kamloops Walk for Peace, Social Justice and the Environment will host a walk and music festival on June 23. The group is a social action organization which advocates for things like clean water, fair trade, green energy, public health care, and a vibrant democracy. They have partnered up with local bands, and will have music right up until 8 p.m. There will also be a walk, a rally, food, speakers and entertainment. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Riverside Park.
Cross something off your bucket list
Ever wanted to go skydiving? Well the Kamloops Therapeutic Riding Association (KTRA) is giving you a chance to cross this thrilling activity off your bucket list while raising money for charity with their event Soar for More. Jumpers will need to raise a minimum of $350 to cover their tandem jump. A portion of the $350 will go back to KTRA, with additional money going directly back to KTRA and its programs. The jump will take place on June 2 and you can contact Crystal for your registration at 250 554-3811 or Cmoore@ktra.ca.