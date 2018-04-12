Environmental Science Seminar Series ends with a talk on local bees

Lincoln Best, an independent scientist of bees, ended TRU’s 11th Environmental Seminar Series with a discussion of bee diversity in the Thompson region. His lecture discussed many different topics, including where the many insect facilities were in this region, the type of research found in the area, the different types of bees in the district and how the City of Kamloops and TRU are helping the bees.
Best began his lecture by discussing the history of different facilities in Kamloops and surrounding areas, including Downtown Kamloops, Mission Flats, Vernon and the area of Brocklehurst. He then moved on to talking about the different researchers in the Thompson region, but unfortunately not much data was saved from these few researchers efforts.
“There is a limited number of publications and a limited amount of data recorded in full,” Best said.
Best described many of the different type of bees in the Thompson region, which included introduced bees as well as native bees to the area. He went into heavy detail about many of the different bee species, including where the bees store their pollen, the different antennae they have and how they can tell the difference between the bees.
Best also discussed how the City of Kamloops had made a promise to get more bees in Kamloops. He said that “there are great opportunities for research in this area” and that “it’s up to us” to learn about and help the bees.
He noted that Kamloops is a ‘Bee City’ and that TRU is also doing its part to make Kamloops more ‘bee friendly’. A workshop was held over the weekend for anyone wanting to learn more about how to research and trap bees. Best added that there is a “great opportunity for growth and collaboration” at TRU.
The seminar series ended with a question and answer period for the audience. When asked about the best way to save and/or help the bees, Best suggested 3 steps to take.
One, to conserve the landscapes. Two, to restore the landscapes and three, to plant native plants.
Finally, Best added that the best way to get more bees is to plant more flowers, as more flowers attract more bees and more bees means more reproduction.
Best ended his lecture with saying thank you to TRU for supporting and hosting this event and to the City of Kamloops for becoming a ‘Bee City’ by promising to plant native plants and celebrate native pollinators.