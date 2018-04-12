Baseball has mixed start to 2018 season

The TRU baseball team has started their 2018 season with two wins and three loses.
In the opening game against the Prairie Baseball Academy (PBA) Dawgs, Tyler Hodder (Fort McMurray, AB.) threw seven innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks.
He also struck out six Prairie batters. Dillon Ferguson (Kirkland, WA.) got the win, throwing two innings, allowing one unearned run.
The ‘Pack started their scoring in the third inning when Vance Fode (Bow Island, AB.) brought in two runs with a double.
Fode also had a walk-in in game one. Liam Rihela had a RBI double in the fifth inning. He finished 2-4.
Down 4-3 going into the bottom of the ninth, Adam Filmon (Winnipeg, MB.) scored a one bases-loaded walk to tie the game.
The next pitch after that was a wild pitch, allowing Jordy Cunningham (Ladner, B.C.) to score the winning run.
Tyler Moskalyk (Thunder Bay, ON.) started game two and was excellent. He got the win as he threw a complete game shutout, allowing only four hits and striking out nine.
Rookie Matt Pidlisecky (Abbotsford, AB.) had a huge game in game two, going 3-5 with a RBI single, a RBI double and a two-run homerun.
Adam Filmon went 2-3 with a double and scored three times. Taylor Van Ham (Medicine Hat, AB.) went 2-3 with a double.
Josh Iannetti (Fort McMurray, AB.) went 1-4 with a RBI single.
Jackson Dartnell (Winnipeg, MB.) and Josh Hillis (Calgary, AB.) both went 1-4 with a run scored. Dartnell’s hit was a double.
After winning two games against the Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs, the WolfPack baseball team was back in action on April 1st against the same PBA Dawgs.
PBA would take both games of the doubleheader as the WolfPack lost 11-7 and 15-5.
In game one, veteran Regan Gillis (Fort McMurray, AB.) got the start on the mound.
He tossed four innings (plus two batters), allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits. He struck out four batters.
Cole Paquin (Regina, SK.) suffered the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) in 1 1/3 innings.
Bryant Jameus (Kamloops, B.C.) struck out three batters over four innings.
Vance Fode (Bow Island, AB.) led the offense in game one, going 2-5 with a three-run home run. He had four RBIs in total.
Connor McKenzie (Kamloops, B.C.) went 3-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Josh Snider (Moses Lake, WA.) went 2-4 with a double and a RBI. Liam Rihela (White Rock, B.C.) went 2-5. Adam Filmon (Winnipeg, MB.) went 1-5 with a run scored.
Left-hander Scott Wood (Stratford, ON.) got tagged with the loss in game two.
He threw five innings, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk. He struck out one batter.
Josh Snider allowed five runs (four earned) in two innings of work.
He struck out four batters. Dillon Ferguson (Kirkland, WA.) allowed four runs (all earned) on four hits and he struck out four batters as well.
Josh Iannetti (Fort McMurray, AB.) went 1-2 with a two-RBI single, two walks and a run scored in game two.
Zac Comeault (Pitt Meadows, B.C.) went 2-4 with a double and a RBI.
Vance Fode went 2-5 with two runs scored. Cole Paquin ended the game 1-3 with two runs scored and a walk. Adam Filmon went 1-4 with a double.
The WolfPack baseball team was in action on April 5th as well as they took on the Okanagan College Coyotes for the first time this season.
Going into the day, both teams were 3-5 after two weekends.
They were supposed to play a doubleheader, but because of weather, they only play one game in, a game that didn’t go the ‘Pack’s way as they lost 13-2.
Tyler Hodder (Fort McMurray, AB.) started on the mound for the ‘Pack.
He didn’t have his best game, but still fought hard all game as he threw seven innings, allowing four runs on ten hits.
He struck out seven Coyote batters. Joe Siniscalchi (Burnaby, B.C.) came into the game in relief and allowed nine runs on seven hits.
Malik James (Toronto, ON.) brought in the WolfPack’s two runs with a single in the eighth inning. Adam Filmon (Winnipeg, MB.) collected another two hits, going 2-4 with a run scored and a walk.
Liam Rihela (White Rock, B.C.) went 1-4 with a run scored and a walk. Josh Snider (Moses Lake, WA.) and Connor McKenzie (Kamloops, B.C.) both went 1-4.