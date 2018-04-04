Tourism students fundraise for Humane Society

Fundraising for Nonprofits is a class in the tourism management program that is raising money for a local cause, the Kamloops and District Humane Society’s (KDHS) spring Big Fix Spay and Neuter Program.
Vance Fode is a second-year student in the Sport Event Management Program and he is just one of the many students in the Fundraising for Nonprofits class. The class is aimed at helping students get real life experience in fundraising and developing a digital crowdfunding campaign.
Students picked between five local charities and voted based on the charities mission, values and its effectiveness. KDHS won the popular vote and the students got to work.
“Right now, they needs as much help as they can get because they’re doing their spring spay and neuter, so they need lots of help and lots of money. It’s a really busy time for them, so we just took a vote and that was just what everybody picked for their first choice,” Fode said.
The same class has run in previous years and in 2016 students in this class raised nearly $2,000 for the Ashes to Dust Mountain Biking Camp for at-risk youth. In in 2017 they raised over $2,500 for Adaptive Sports at Sun Peaks. This year’s class hopes to raise $2,000 for KDHS.
“My experience has been really good, it’s a really awesome class and I suggest taking it,” Fode said.
If you’d like to make a donation to the students’ campaign for the Kamloops and District Humane Society, you can visit their website www.students-for-pets.causevox.com.