Shred Kelly shreds their new album Archipelago

B.C. based folk band Shred Kelly hit the stage at the Blue Grotto in a lively show playing their fourth and newest album, Archipelago. Crowds packed the small venue on a Tuesday night to enjoy folk vibes with a kick of modern Rock and Roll.
Shred Kelly recently released their fourth studio album, Archipelago, three years after their third album Sing to the Night in 2015.
Warming up the stage for Shred Kelly was Kamloops born rock band Friday Night Fires. Friday Night Fires pumped up the stage with a heavy dose of Canadiana and Rock and Roll. Crowds gathered and danced to the indie rock vibes of their song “How Far I’d Go.”
Friday Night Fires’ lead vocalist, Jon Chow’s raspy yet smooth voice caught the audience’s attention as he transitioned through the highs and the lows of each song.
As Friday Night Fires closed up and the crowd waited eagerly for the main show, Shred Kelly started to trickle onto the stage, one by one. The anticipation for this show was met with energy many wouldn’t expect from a crowd on a Tuesday evening.
Shred Kelly mastered upbeat guitar riffs, fantastically folky “shredding” on the banjo and enticing lead vocals.
They opened their unbelievable set with a track from Archipelago, “Don’t Ever Look Back,” which warmed the crowd up for what was to come.
The audience continued to rattle the floorboards of the Blue Grotto as Shred Kelly transitioned into Archipelago’s title track.
This intimate show brought you up close and personal with two amazing B.C. based bands worthy of acknowledgment in the Canadian music industry.