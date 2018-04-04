‘Pack women’s curling takes home silver medal at nationals

For the third straight year TRU won a silver medal at the curling national championships.
The WolfPack women’s curling team is arguably the WolfPack program’s most successful team and they continued to prove that by winning a silver medal at the USPORTS nationals.
TRU lost to the University of Alberta Pandas on March 28. TRU has lost to the Pandas for the third straight year after having lost to them in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons.
It seems a rivalry might be brewing between the TRU women’s curling team and the Alberta Pandas.
The WolfPack had the hammer to begin the game and scored one in the second and stole another in the third end to jump out to a 2-0 lead.
University of Alberta scored a deuce in the fourth end to tie things up and then stole in the fifth and sixth ends to move up 4-2.
The ‘Pack added one more in the seventh end to cut the deficit to 4-3 but The Pandas scored another two in the ninth end to take a three-point lead.
The Pandas had a team percentage of 85 in the gold medal match, while TRU curled 81 percent.
The WolfPack foursome consisted of lead Samantha Fisher (who curled 81 percent), second Dezaray Hawes (90 per cent in the final), third Erin Pincott (81 per cent) and skip Brown (71 per cent).
This was the last go-round for Brown and her rink at the University level. Brock University Badgers captured the bronze medal with a 12-2 win over the Mount Allison Mounties.
That game went only six ends.
University of Alberta captured both the men’s and women’s championships and not only captured the USPORTS title, but will also be representing Canada at the World Universidad games next March in Russia.
Three members of the WolfPack were named All-Canadians.
Lead Samantha Fisher was named to the first USPORTS all-star team.
Third Erin Pincott and skip Corryn Brown were named to the second team, USPORTS All-Canadians.
It might not have been the end that the TRU curling team hoped for, but a silver medal at national level is something to be proud of.
Losing to the same team three times in a row must be frustrating, but as the saying goes it’s not about getting knocked down, but rather what you do to get back up.