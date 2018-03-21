‘Pack men’s baseball splits two doubleheaders in the States

The ’Pack men’s baseball team continued their pre-season tour in the states as they took on the Olympic Community College Rangers.
The WolfPack men’s baseball team split a doubleheader in Bremerton, Washington, USA, against the Olympic Community College Rangers on March 17.
The ’Pack lost the first game 5-3 and won the second game 8-4.
Josh Hills, (Calgary, AB.) got going 2-3 with a double, a RBI, a run scored and two walks. Adam Filmon, (Winnipeg, MB.), went 3-5. Cole Paquin, (Regina, SK.), finished 2-5 with a RBI double and a run scored.
Connor Mckenzie, (Kamloops, B.C.), got a RBI when we walked with bases loaded. Matt Pidlisecky, (Abbotsford, B.C.), went 1-1. Tyler Hodder, (Fort McMurray, AB.), started on the mound, throwing just 1.1 innings allowing two runs and two hits.
Joe Siniscalchi, (Burnaby, B.C.), made his best outing on the pre-season yet, throwing 3.2 innings allowing one run on three hits and two strikeouts. Quinn Nesplak, (White Rock, B.C.), suffered the loss throwing three innings, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks.
The bats were alive for the whole second game as they scored eight runs on 12 hits. Jackson Dartnell, (Winnipeg, MB.) led the offense as he hit a two-run homerun in the top seventh inning.
He finished 2-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. In the four-run fourth inning, Jordy Cunningham, (Ladner, B.C.) had a RBI single and Josh Hillis squeezed a run in.
Cunningham finished 3-5 with two RBIs, a run scored, two walks and a stolen base. Malik James, (Toronto, ON.), went 2-4 with a double and a run scored. Adam Filmon went 1-3 with a walk and a stolen base.
Kyron Smith, (Maple Ridge, B.C.), had a base hit. Tyler Moskalyk, (Thunder Bay, ON.), was great on the mound for the ’Pack, tossing seven innings, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out nine batters.
Bryant Jameus, (Kamloops, B.C.) threw two innings, allowing one run on a hit and a walk. He struck out two batters.
TRU also split the doubleheaders on March 18. TRU lost the first game 5-2 and won the second game 10-3.
Regan Gillis, (Fort McMurray, AB.), started game one for the ’Pack and suffered the loss. He tossed 6 ⅓ innings, allowing four runs on 13 hits and walked one and struck out one. Scott Wood, (Stratford, ON) allowed one run on two hits in 1 ⅔ innings.
Connor McKenzie, (Kamloops, B.C.) and Jordy Cunningham, (Ladner, B.C.), each had RBI doubles in the first game. McKenzie finished 2-3 and Cunningham finished 1-4.
Adam Filmon, (Winnipeg, MB.), went 2-4. Malik James, (Toronto, ON), and Matt Pidlisecky, (Abbotsford, B.C.), both went 1-4 with a run scored. James’s hit was a double. Josh Snider, (Moses Lake, WA.), had a base hit as well.
In game two, the offense came alive as they scored 10 runs on 14 hits. Malik James continued his hot day, going 2-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Robert Scarr, (Tsawwassen) had a two RBI single, finished 2-3.
Nick Bolt, (Brooks, AB.), went 1-2 with a two-RBI single. Kurtis Wall, (Nelson, B.C.), had a RBI single and Taylor Van Ham, (Medicine Hat, AB.), collected a RBI on a bases-loaded walk. Jackson Darnell, (Winnipeg, MB.), went home 1-2 with a double and two runs scored.
Rhys McKenzie, (Kamloops, B.C.), went 1-2 with a run scored. Jack Suhai, (Medicine Hat, AB.), went 1-1 with a run scored.
Washington native Dillion Ferguson got the call on the mound in game two.
He got the win, tossing 5 ⅓ innings, allowing three runs (Zero Earned) on three hits and three walks. He also struck out three batters.
Josh Snider allowed just one hit in 1 ⅔ innings. Bryant Jameus and Cole Paquin each threw a shutout inning.