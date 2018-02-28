Men’s volleyball ends seasons with defeat

The TRU men’s volleyball team ended their season with a playoff defeat against the number two ranked Trinity Western Spartans.
The WolfPack men’s volleyball team lost to the Trinity Western Spartans 26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 on February 22 at the Langley Events Center, Langley, B.C.
The WolfPack men’s volleyball team was ranked tenth in the Usports standings whilst the Trinity Western Spartans were ranked second going into this contest.
It was a very lively contest and TRU gave a good account of themselves considering they were up against the second-ranked team.
TRU had a strong first set and led at the technical time-out 16-15. Despite the strong start TRU was unable to win a very close set as the Spartans closed out the set at 26-24.
TRU had a slow start in the second set as they were down 4-0, regardless of the setback TRU was able to rally and they led 16-15 at the technical time-out.
The set was tied at 17 all until TRU scored 4 unanswered points to win the second set 25-22.
TRU carried the momentum into the third set as they led 5-3 early on and like in the previous sets TRU led 16-15 at the technical timeout.Yet despite another strong showing in the third set, TRU would eventually lose the set 25-20.
For the first time in the entire contest, in the fourth set the Spartans led the game going into the technical timeout, the score was 16-12. The Spartans would hold onto the lead and win the final set 25-21.
The top performer for TRU was fourth-year outside hitter Tim Dobbert who had 22 kills in 54 swings, 4 digs and 5 block assists.
Jordan Foot had 7 kills in 19 swings, 3 block assists, 2 digs and 1 solo block, Joshua Mullaney had 5 kills in 15 swings, 3 digs and 2 block assists.
Sam Taylor Parks also put in a good performance with 5 kills in 14 swings, 2 service aces, 5 block assists and one solo block. Anton Napolitano had 34 assists, 5 block assists and 4 digs.
The Spartans also won the second game of the series 25-14, 29-31, 25-13, 25-23 on Feb. 23, Langley Events Center, Langley, BC. Because of the defeat TRU have been eliminated from the Canada West Playoffs.
The Trinity Western Spartans had a strong first set and had a pair of 4-0 runs on route to convincingly winning the first set 25-14.
TRU started the second set well leading the game 4-2 until Trinity went on a 5 to nothing run and to a lead of 7-4.
Despite Trinity’s good run, TRU led the set 16-12 going into the technical timeout. The WolfPack was able to continue playing at a high level and won the set 31-29. However, Trinity started the third set well leading the game 6-3 and later 12-9 and would go on a 9 to nothing run to win the set 25-13.
The fourth set was a lot closer, but Trinity outplayed the ‘Pack and won the set 25-23 and the match 3 sets to 1.
The top performer was once again Tim Dobbert with 16 kills in 38 swings, 2 service aces and 2 block assists.
Jordan Foot also had another good night with 7 kills in 10 swings and Sam Taylor Parks had 6 kills in 12 swings, 2 service aces and 1 block assist.
“It was another great night and a positive experience in the playoffs,” said head coach Pat Hennelly. “We were able to battle one of the top teams in the country. Trinity Western is always a tough place to play. They are the defending national champs. The guys did a good job of competing all weekend.”
Hennelly praised Tim Dobbert, Sam Taylor Parks and Jordan Foot’s contributions to the team but he lamented the fact that his team lost their focus at certain points in the game. Despite that Hennelly still had a very positive outlook on the loss.
“Really looking forward to the future. We laid a solid foundation in the second half and proud of the guys on how they handled the first round of the playoffs. Really looking forward to the off-season and next year. 2018 has been very solid for the WolfPack,” Hennelly concluded.