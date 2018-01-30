Upcoming panel to discuss Indigenous water rights

A TRU hosted panel discussion looks to open up the topic of Indigenous water rights and environmental concerns.
The Sacredness of Water: Securing Indigenous Water Rights panel discussion will hear from Australian author and lawyer Virginia Marshall, conservationist Paul Marshall, who is also from Australia, Chief of the Skeetchestn Indian Band Ron Ignace and TRU’s own executive director of Aboriginal education Paul Michel.
Virginia Marshall will speak about her new book Overturning Aqua Nullius: Securing Aboriginal Water Rights, as well as her expertise as an Aboriginal lawyer. Paul Marshall will discuss possible threats to water from mineral mining and exploration.
Ignace and Michel will use the remarks of the Australian experts to connect with issues regarding Indigenous water rights in our own region.
The panel looks to tackle the issue of water purity in rivers, lakes and oceans, as risk of contamination becomes a bigger issue. They will also discuss that the idea of water contamination goes against spiritual beliefs of many Indigenous peoples around the world.
The panel will also open up to a public discussion and Q&A, the event will be moderated by Arjun Singh, a member of City Council.
The event will take place downtown from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at St. Andrews on the Square on Feb. 6. Tickets are $5 each for students and seniors and $10 each for general admission. Tickets for the event can be purchased online at https://httpswwwartsimmensuscatru.ticketleap.com/.