TRUSU approves three special resolutions at annual meeting

This year’s TRUSU annual general meeting saw three special resolutions pass as students came together and had their voice heard in decisions that will affect how the union operates next year.
Three special resolutions were on the table this year. Special resolutions can only be voted on at annual or special general meetings. The first proposed that the Aboriginal representative position be renamed to the Indigenous representative and that the LGBTQ representative be renamed to the LGBTQ+ representative. The proposal also called for these titles to be replaced in TRUSU’s policy manual and bylaws.
The second special resolution called on students to approve the renaming of the student caucus steering committee to the “university affairs committee.”
In the third, the union was looking to change its honoraria policy. The current policy, which was last amended in 2015, says executive members, advocacy representatives and directors-at-large should be paid $11 per hour. The proposed replacement policy specified that members will be paid the province’s minimum wage, no matter what it is. It also specified that executive members can now only work a maximum of 40 hours per bi-weekly period, down from 50 hours in the current policy.
All three special resolutions were approved by the membership.
The union also showed off its accomplishments in its 2017 annual report, noting campaign activity like its Fund the Future campaign to increase provincial funding for the university, its provincial and municipal budget consultation ventures, its activity around the 2017 provincial and municipal elections and ongoing campus outreach work.
In terms of services, the union noted that it had 4,742 members enrolled in its health and dental plan, up from 4,258 in 2016 due to the fact that international students can now use the plan as well. The annual report also notes that the UPASS transit pass had an activation rate of 84.5 per cent.
In terms of grants, the union funded 404 conference attendance grants ($156,048), 32 general event grants ($24,662), 11 educational events ($45,310) and nine guest lecture grants ($11,777).