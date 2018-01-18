PHP conference offers great learning opportunities

The eleventh annual Philosophy, History and Politics Undergrad Conference is one of few undergraduate conferences in Canada.
“At most universities, this isn’t something you would get a chance to do,” Tim Burris the co-chair of the conference says.
Burris says the conference was started by a TRU undergrad, now alumni, and will be a great opportunity for students to connect with others, share their ideas and experience an academic conference.
“Participation in academic conferences is part of being an academic, it gives students the opportunity to share their best ideas, get feedback on them and contribute to interesting discussions,” Burris said.
The conference will take place over three days and will explore topics such as environmental sustainability, scientific objectivity, popular uprisings in the developing world, terrorism, humanitarian intervention and more.
“We have Michael Byers from UBC coming to give an external keynote speech on, I believe the title of the speech is, Elon Musk president of Mars. The question is, could Elon Musk be president of Mars?” Burris said.
The conference will take place from Jan. 18 to 20, and will kickoff on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. with a meet-and-greet social at the Noble Pig Brewhouse. On Jan. 19, the day will start off with a free breakfast for conference attendees at 8 a.m. in the International Building. From 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. presentations will take place in the International Building and Arts Education buildings.
The day will also include a free lunch, a keynote with Michael Byers and a wine and cheese reception. On Jan. 20 the day will consist of free breakfast, conference presentations, free lunch and a banquet and keynote with Tracy Penny-Light at Hotel 540.
“Even students who aren’t philosophy, history or politics students would probably find something of interest at this conference,” Burris said.
The event is free for students, the registration fee for non-students is $60. Tickets for the banquet are sold separately and are $40 each for students and non-students. For more information on the event you can email tru.phpconference@gmail.com.