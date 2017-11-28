‘Pack women sweep Mount Royal on the road

The WolfPack women’s basketball team rebounded from back-to-back losses to sweep Mount Royal over the weekend. On the road at Kenyon Court in Calgary, the women bested the Mount Royal University Cougars on Nov. 24.
The 67-59 win was a massive victory for TRY and ended a four-game losing streak.
Outscored in the first and fourth quarters, TRU overshadowed Mount Royal in the second and third quarters..
TRU kept the ball well having only 13 turnovers in comparison to Mount Royal’s 21.
Top TRU scorers were Michelle Bos, (fourth-year guard, Surrey, BC) with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals. Leilani Carney, (third-year guard, Burnaby,BC) scored 11 points and captured two rebounds. Emma Piggin had 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.
TRU was able to beat Mount Royal in a second game on Nov. 25, the final score a much closer 70-64. The victory made it a clean sweep for the ’Pack team and provided a much-needed change in fortune after being swept by the Lethbridge Pronghorns the previous weekend.
The ’Pack held a 22-6 lead after the first quarter and led 40-19 at halftime.
Surprisingly, TRU had more turnovers, 16 to Mount Royal’s 10. Mount Royal also outscored TRU 46-30 in the second half.
Michelle Bos, (fourth-year guard, Surrey, BC) continued her top scorer role with 17 points and 8 rebounds. Kanesha Reeves, (fourth-year guard, Burnaby, BC) had 14 points and 5 rebounds. Leilani Carney, (third-year, guard, Burnaby, BC) had 12 points and 9 rebounds.
“Mount Royal showed incredible heart coming back in the second half,” said head Coach Scott Reeves when he spoke with TRU Athletics.
“We took the lead. I’m thankful we didn’t lose our composure. We made shots when we needed to, but we need to have a much better defensive effort in the second half.”
The two victories left the WolfPack team with a 6-4 record. Mount Royal is 0-10. TRU plays twice more before the Christmas break. Results will be crucial in the long term, if TRU is to feature in the playoffs.