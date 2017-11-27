TRU student holding 5K run in memory of her brother

Payton Comazzetto has always wanted to do something in memory of her brother Brennan. He was killed 18 years ago when he was just 10 years old, struck by a drunk driver while riding his bike.
Comazzetto has fond memories of her brother, especially around Christmas time, remembering the “wild” Christmas outfits her mother used to dress them in.
“We did everything together. He brought me along for everything. I was always his tag-along. If he was playing with his friends, I came with him,” she said.
Comazzetto is now in her final year of a bachelor of arts degree, and as part of a service learning course she’s taking, had a chance to plan and host an event. Seeing this as an opportunity to do something in memory of her brother, and remembering her brother’s fondness for Christmas, Comazzetto will host Brennan’s Ugly Sweater Run on Sunday, Dec. 3.
The run is a 5 k.m. walk or run held at Rainbow’s Roost in Westsyde. The community event will kick off at 10 a.m. and requires a minimum donation of $10. Proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Kamloops’ Power Start program, which gets kids to school early for a nutritious, healthy breakfast and other activities to help them get a healthy start on the day.
Comazzetto, who also helps organize the kids 1K mini-boogie part of Boogie the Bridge, also has the help of sponsors Synergy Counselling and Associates, Wesco Distribution and Kamloops Electric Motor. She’s also got the support of her family and Jo Berry of Runclub Kamloops.
While her time as a BA student is almost up, Comazzetto has more education planned for her future, hoping to study education before earning a master’s degree in counselling, focusing on children who have experienced trauma.
Those interested in donning their ugliest Christmas sweater and joining Comazzetto for Sunday’s run can visit the Facebook page Brennan’s Ugly Sweater Run for more information on how to register.