Women doubly downed by Pronghorns

The TRU women’s basketball team went 0-2 against the University of Lethbridge over the weekend, two losses by 20 points that will leave the team with some work to do.
The WolfPack women’s basketball team lost to the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns 73-53 on Nov. 17 at the Warner Rentals Court.
Early on it was a close contest between the teams, Lethbridge led the game 24-17 after the first quarter.
Lethbridge began taking control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring TRU 19-10. Going into halftime the score was 43-27 Lethbridge.
TRU struggled with shooting all game, shot 20 percent from three-point range and 19 percent from the floor, even though Lethbridge had more turnovers than TRU, the ’Pack was unable to turn turnovers into points.
Fourth-year guard Michelle Bos was the top scorer for TRU with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Emily Vilac, (fourth-year forward, Kamloops) had 9 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists. Leilani Carney, (third-year guard, Burnaby) had 8 points, 4 rebounds and Emily Piggin (fourth-year guard, Kamloops) had 6 points, 2 rebounds.
After the game The Omega caught up with assistant coach Chuck Ferguson, who admitted that TRU‘s shooting has to improve if they are going to have any success against good teams.
Ferguson said the team had more than enough shots to win the game and that he didn’t believe there was a lack of effort, just poor execution.
TRU lost another the next day, dropping a 79-59 decision on Nov. 18 in the second game against the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns.
TRU struggled with its shooting once again, going 26 per cent from the floor in comparison to Lethbridge’s 46 per cent shooting.
Unlike the previous night, TRU had more turnovers than Lethbridge, 22 to 21.
Lethbridge was in control early in the game, leading 21-12 after the first quarter. Things got a lot closer after TRU outscored Lethbridge 18-13 in the second quarter to go into halftime with the score at 34-30.
The second half was like the first, with TRU chasing the game and Lethbridge trying to stay ahead, in the third quarter TRU was able to cut the lead to nine points before a strong fourth quarter helped seal the victory for Lethbridge.
Fifth-year forward Shenise Sigsworth was top scorer for TRU with 12 points and 4 rebounds, Michelle Bos (fourth-year guard, Surrey) had 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and Kanesha Reeves (fourth-year, guard, Kamloops) came off the bench to score 9 points and 2 rebounds.
Coach Ferguson reiterated what he said the night before, that TRU needs to improve their execution in offense.
“We struggled with that press to begin with and then once we made some adjustments we were dealing with it a little better.”
The undefeated Pronghorns are now 8-0 for the season while TRU is now 4-4.