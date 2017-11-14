How soon is too soon? The debate over when to decorate

It’s never too early to decorate
by Jennifer Will
With Halloween long gone and Remembrance Day officially over, the world can finally embrace the holiday season with open arms! This is the benchmark for most people, the time when it’s socially acceptable to slowly start packing away the fall stuff and bringing forth some Christmas cheer. Yet, it seems like Christmas comes earlier and earlier every year, with retailers trickling in bits of festive décor before Halloween is over. So, it begs the questions, how early is too early to get in the holiday spirit?
Around the beginning to mid-October, after I’ve exhausted Halloweentown, Twitches and Hocus Pocus, I begin to get fall-fatigue. That’s usually when the festive allure of Christmas starts to settle in. I’ve had one too many Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and I’m ready for candy cane flavoured everything.
In reality, I know that it’s (sort of) wrong to start decorating before Dec. 1 or at the very least Remembrance Day. However, there is just so much effort put into decorating for Christmas. Putting up the lights, the wreaths and the tree can be an exhausting experience – one that I personally prefer to have done before Dec. 1. Think I’m crazy? How long does it take your dad/husband/boyfriend/significant other/you to take down the Christmas lights wrapped around the outside of your house? Usually until spring.
Christmas is my favourite time of the year, I love the beautiful lights, the bustle of people scrabbling across the mall trying to find that perfect gift, the songs and the general happiness in the air. That’s why my personal philosophy is that it’s never too early to celebrate. Who cares if it’s only August and I’m sitting at home watching Elf on Netflix.
In my opinion, you should start celebrating as soon as the Christmas spirit starts trickling in. So, go ahead, leave those lights up all year round and put your tree up in June.
Christmas can wait: sometimes it’s too soon
by Laurie Mackie
I’m no “Scrooge.” Not entirely. As with everything else, there’s a time and a place. I’m beginning to liken the ramp-up for the Christmas season to that of a wedding day – a year (or more) of preparation for a one day, full-blown extravaganza. Which begs the question: How soon is too soon to break out the lights, the decorations, to plant a tree in the centre of the living room, to scrounge the stores for wrapping paper and, worst of all, to tick off the last item on the gift list? To borrow from Jeff Foxworthy’s “You Might Be A Redneck If…,” I’ve compiled my top ten list of “You Know It’s Too Soon When…”
• The leaves have yet to turn colour – let alone flutter to the ground.
• Said “fluttering” is a reminder of snowflakes, prompting an all-out anxiety attack and a marshalling of the troops to root the Christmas riot gear from the attic/basement/closet/crawl space/garage.
• You’re still wearing your bathing suit. Outside.
• On a related topic, you’ve Christmas shopped in shorts and a tank top.
• The budget has yet to recover from purchasing Back to School supplies.
• The grass needs to be cut, the lawnmower broke and Home Depot has snow-blowers on sale.
• You’ve created a neighbourhood incident by draping Santa lights over the scraggly, Charlie Brown pine tree in your front yard and turning them on – in August.
• You have a crisis in deciding whether to dress up as Freddy Krueger or an elf for Halloween, then cover both bases by combining the two.
• It’s two weeks until Christmas and the tree is dead.
• You miss the bustle and excitement of the season because you got it all done in July.
So, there it is. I’d wish to all a joyous holiday season, but it’s still too soon. Catch me on December 1.