Men’s basketball goes .500 in final set of pre-season games

The men’s WolfPack basketball team wrapped up their pre-season following Friday and Saturday games at the Tournament Capital Centre.
The team only suffered one official loss, which came against the University of Regina Cougars, 84-76 on Friday, Oct. 20. Regina led 21-19 after the first quarter and 45-43 at the half. Trailing in three of four quarters, TRU won the third and outscored the Cougars 18-15.
“At times I thought we did what we were supposed to do and played okay,” said head coach Scott Clark to TRU Athletics. “The consistency isn’t there. The score indicates that they [Cougars] were better on more possessions than us and that was the case.”
The ‘Pack managed to bounce back on Oct. 21, beating the University of Providence Argos, 95-88. TRU led 47-44 at the half, outscored the Argos 21 to 17 in the third and were able to keep the lead in the fourth to claim the win in their final game of the pre-season.
TRU’s Derek Rhodes (Antioch, Calif.) led the scoring with 28 points followed by Luke Morris (Mission, B.C.) with 20, Joe Davis, (Kamloops) 19 and Anton Bilous (Cherkassy, Ukraine) with 14 points.
“At times we did okay. We did our job. It is sustaining those efforts, not just physical effort but a mental image. That is what toughness is and it is what we need to improve on,” said Coach Clark to TRU Athletics.
Coach Clark also told Athletics his team needs to become mentally tougher, a skill which he believes is coachable. Clark refused to get carried away with the good result and he believes there is more work to be done.
The results during the pre-season show promise, but Clark and the rest of the WolfPack team hope that they will be even better prepared, physically and mentally, come the start of the regular season.