Tired of the Halloween classic flicks?

Love “Halloween” (1978)? Watch “Triangle” (2011)
After escaping from a yacht to a deserted cruise ship, a single mother must survive a masked, axe-wielding killer if she hopes to make it back to dry land. Almost effortlessly tense and enthralling, this Australian film from director Christopher Smith shares elements of John Carpenter’s classic Halloween, with a scream queen badass and seemingly unstoppable psycho at large yet, never struggles to make itself unique from its contemporaries. Switching gears and tension levels so swiftly to a dizzying degree this overlooked gem is terrifyingly gripping and not to be missed.
Love “It” (2017)? Watch “Oculus” (2013)
Were you one of the millions who went in droves to see Stephen King’s mega-hit adaptation? If so, horror master Mike Flanagan’s second feature is one to entice as siblings Kaylie and Tim attempt to destroy a possessed mirror that shattered their lives years earlier. Set in past and present timeframes, the film swiftly dissolves into a lucid nightmare that revels in the terror beset on the then and now versions of their characters. Without Pennywise the Clown to add a certain spunk to the proceedings the film can come across as oppressive and unflinching, but is all the better for it.
Love “The Conjuring” (2013)? Watch “The Devil’s Backbone” (2002)
Layered with atmosphere, tension, and heart, Guillermo Del Toro’s Spanish Civil war setting is an ode to childhood and is among the most affecting films of the early 2000s. Similar to the be-spooked Conjuring franchise, the film builds tension by slowing down the overall pace of the film and is viewed through the eyes of children to create character attachment.. What comes of this is deep dive into the civilian sacrifices of war and the residual effects on the generation of children affected. The Devil’s Backbone uses a long fuse to build up a world that is on the precipice of falling apart.
Love “Friday the 13th” (1980)? Watch “Sleepaway Camp” (1983)
Keh, keh, keh, ah, ah, ah. A staple of households for decades, Friday the 13th’s reputation itself almost stands to outshine the films. Under this franchise’s shadow was the release of a smaller, rougher film that, while it shares the DNA of similar titles, displayed a no-holds barred approach that deserves its own unique appreciation. The pieces are all in place: a traumatic past, teenagers away at summer camp, the pre-requisite one by one “picking off” of victims, yet what results is a film that is elevated, no, necessary to view in its entirety for its amazing and disturbing final shot.
Love “Stranger Things” (2016)? Watch “The Wailing” (2016)
The worldwide Netflix phenomenon from the Duffer brothers is back and once you are done bingeing on the entire season, make sure to check out this genre stitching, south Korean horror masterpiece for more spine tingling chills. From police drama to slapstick comedy, director and movie-making shaman Na Hong-jin seamlessly mixes genres in a way that defies expectations. This story of demonic possession is wrapped in a gut wrenching story of fatherly love gone wrong. The film subtly provokes and builds to a showdown that ramps up every emotion from zero to eleven.
