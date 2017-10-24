Seven spooky things to do this Halloween

It’s that time of year again. Kamloops is quickly approaching the haunting hour. Look out for these festive ways to get the spook you crave this Halloween.
Tranquille Farm
The well-known Kamloops sight is at it again this Halloween with a new installment to fill in the gap left by the haunted corn maze. This year Tranquille Farm will be producing a multi media fright show: Dr. Padova’s Halloween Carnival on Oct. 26,27, and 28. Be prepared for a chilling adventure through the buildings and tunnel of the property.
Looking for more from Tranquille Farm? Tranquille Tunnel Theatre presents The Witness, a recounting of the legends of Charles and Betsy Cooney.
Kamloops Heritage Railway’s Ghost Train
Join Kamloops Heritage Railway as they present a haunting excursion with ghoulish characters to fill your nightmares. The train leaves the station on October 27 and 28 for a frightful one-hour long nightmare.
Kamloops Zombie Walk
Channel your inner walking dead and stagger around downtown Kamloops. Ghouls, skeletons and mummies alike are welcome to join the rest of the undead with the annual parade of spooky characters on Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.
Cirque Sinistre
The parking lot of the Sahali Mall has never been so frightful. Join Cirque Sinistre for a macabre performance, The Twisted Maze, and a haunted Carny Arcade. Food trucks will be on site to feed the hungry and haunted alike. Gates open 6 p.m. Oct. 25 to 31.
Night of Fright
Join those at Sunset Valley Farm and if you dare bargain with the Chainsaw Massacre. Sunset Valley Farm will be hosting a truly frightful corn maze, the home to creatures born of pure nightmares existing to torment those who dare. Catch the haunting events from Oct 27 to 29 at 7 p.m.
Fright Week at Fun & Games
Formally known as Ruckers, join in for a haunted tour through the maze but not before signing a waiver. Bid farewell to the kid friendly Fun & Games you may be familiar with and live your nightmare Oct. 27 to 31.
Wines and Screams
For those wanting to add a little class to their haunted activities, why not join Monte Creek Winery for a haunted vineyard tour Oct. 28. Tickets include transportation, vintage wine tasting and of course, the frightful guided walking tour.