Who earned $75,000 or more at TRU in 2016-17?

News Oct. 17, 2017

Who are Thompson Rivers University’s top earners? What did your prof make last year? How much does the president make? Use the search form below to search for a name or position. You can also sort the list by clicking on the columns below.

Questions? See the FAQ below.

NamePositonRemunerationExpensesTotal
Henry, MichaelDean, School of Business189,81182,856272,667
Anderson, RobSenior Lecturer254,4612,455256,916
Shaver, AlanPresident & Vice-Chancellor201,68348,863250,546
Stanley, DonaldOL Faculty Member243,7650243,765
Lakes, RonaldOL Faculty Member240,77340240,813
AiriniDean, FoHSED190,52044,624235,144
Morse, BradfordDean, Faculty of Law201,35730,041231,398
Bovis-Cnossen, ChristineProvost & VP Academic201,49529,776231,271
Milovick, MatthewVP, Admin & Finance199,37131,639231,010
Chadwick, BaihuaAVP, International Global Operations154,90074,403229,303
Whitmore, KeithOL Faculty Member212,020666212,687
Sparks, JohnGeneral Counsel147,85152,539200,390
Murnaghan, DonnaDean, School of Nursing161,24534,180195,425
Loveday, LloydDirector, Strategic Partnership182,58311,556194,139
Feng, ZiPingDirector, International Marketing97,83190,021187,852
Mathenia, BrendaUniversity Librarian144,77932,113176,892
Haverila, MattiFull Professor172,2443,616175,861
Cox, RaymondFull Professor164,8438,213173,056
Manhas, JaspalAVP, Finance155,97616,327172,303
Martin, VictoriaDirector, MBA Program142,39829,091171,490
Bluhm, MichaelAVP Strategic Enrolment & Registration148,00822,744170,752
Seguin, ChristopherVP, Advancement148,68821,611170,299
Gnanasihamany, MarieAVP, Marketing & Communication160,3649,651170,015
Dickinson, ThomasDean, Faculty of Science146,49822,929169,427
Neudorf, LorneAssociate Professor161,0496,451167,501
Gaisford, JamesFull Professor164,8221,907166,729
Jones, CraigFull Professor166,11444166,158
MacKay, BrianAVP Digital Strategies & CIO150,59715,272165,869
DeVries, IrwinInterim Assoc.Vice Pres-OL150,72413,707164,430
Petri, DonnaAVP, Academic142,38421,680164,064
Sanders, RayDirector, Campus Williams Lake142,84220,888163,730
Heshka, JonathanAssociate Dean, Faculty of Law143,73319,153162,886
Garrett-Petts, WilliamAVP, Research & Graduate Studies153,9008,530162,429
Gill, AvninderFull Professor154,6637,108161,771
Powers, DenisAVP, HR and Planning149,99710,541160,538
Fergus, AndrewAssociate Professor142,78716,642159,429
Neufeld, PatriciaFull Professor156,3782,089158,467
McCormick, RoderickFull Professor158,2340158,234
Sutherland, KatherineSenior Advisor to the Provost143,00614,523157,529
Scheffel, DavidFull Professor121,05933,598154,656
Erogul, MuratAssociate Professor148,2004,000152,200
Hood, RobertDean, School of Tourism135,47615,654151,131
Scherf, KathleenFull Professor144,6795,327150,006
Dewan, AbulFull Professor135,52114,424149,945
Adam, ChristineDean of Students131,59318,093149,686
Ravi, Siva PrasadAssociate Professor137,28512,252149,537
Hebert, PercyOL Faculty Member149,2400149,240
Matthews, LeslieAssociate Professor145,2213,865149,086
Ng, AlexAssociate Professor141,7154,326146,041
Reed, J. NormanAssociate Professor144,3111,554145,865
Lien, Che-HuiAssociate Professor130,54313,649144,192
Yu, QinglinFull Professor120,93322,264143,197
Hemmings, MaryLibrarian III136,4216,599143,020
Warren, BernardSenior Lecturer142,1870142,187
Tucker, AmyOL Faculty Member138,1191,582139,701
Richins, HaroldFull Professor136,5352,717139,253
Mason, CourtneyAssociate Professor101,76737,402139,169
Herbert, EllisDirector, Enterprise Systems & Deputy CIO124,01215,125139,136
Mahbobi, MohammadPrincipal Lecturer137,0132,090139,103
Thompson, DanielAssociate Dean, SOBE136,0642,841138,905
Michel, PaulExecutive Director, Aboriginal Education124,91013,879138,788
Van Wagoner, NancyFull Professor136,8571,236138,093
Senthe, ShanthiAssistant Professor120,83817,042137,880
Mehta, MichaelFull Professor136,857647137,504
Oppong, RichardAssociate Professor125,36111,750137,111
Penny Light, TracyAssociate Professor128,0888,725136,813
MacKay, MairiAssociate Professor121,54614,522136,067
Crespin-Mueller, DorysExecutive Director123,86412,163136,027
Peatt, LawrenceDirector, Administration & CFO Global Operations105,56530,374135,940
Scheck, UlrichFull Professor135,8160135,816
Hunt, ChristopherAssociate Professor130,7184,863135,582
Jap, WarveniSenior Lecturer129,1526,300135,452
Poirier, DonaldDirector, Strategic Partnerships98,71135,820134,530
Cloutier, KennethAssociate Professor122,00912,468134,476
Vermeulen, SandraInterim Dean, Arts124,37910,025134,404
Rey-Bilbey, Marie-ChristineSenior Lecturer131,970886132,856
Nicholson, MervynFull Professor129,1163,334132,450
Mohiuddin, MuhammadAssistant Professor121,53410,510132,044
Fraser, LauchlanFull Professor121,15310,471131,624
Rahman, HafizurAssociate Professor127,0114,211131,222
Asuchak, WarrenDirector, Facilities125,5705,540131,109
Hall, MargaretAssociate Professor119,71510,917130,632
Columbus, JaysonDirector, Finance123,8446,777130,621
Phillips, LarryDirector, Human Resources125,6054,792130,397
Kanne, KearnonOL Faculty Member129,5680129,568
Read, JenniferDirector, Brand & Marketing116,23713,187129,424
Donkor, KingsleyFull Professor116,43312,750129,183
Johnson, GeorgeFull Professor123,7385,004128,742
Laflamme, YvetteDirector, Financial Planning & Budget123,7144,996128,710
Acreman, DennisAssociate Dean, Faculty of Science125,2803,330128,610
Promislow, JannaAssociate Professor121,0176,803127,821
Buis, DouglasAssociate Professor127,2660127,266
Blackford, ScottLegal Counsel II112,31714,849127,166
Bangma, HankSenior Lecturer126,764378127,141
Read, GlennDirector, Ancillary Services115,55711,310126,867
Lamb, LauraAssociate Professor116,8859,881126,766
Poeschek, PeterSenior Lecturer126,7060126,706
Sykes, CatherineAssociate Professor117,9358,474126,408
Haag, ThomasSenior Lecturer122,3664,036126,402
Olynyk, KennethDirector, Athletics & Recreation104,40421,997126,401
Bourque Bearskin, R. LisaAssociate Professor116,8029,543126,346
Diab, RobertAssociate Professor125,415856126,271
Abdullah, MohdSenior Lecturer112,20413,751125,955
Mills, LaurainOL Faculty Member124,463855125,319
Tsigaris, PeterFull Professor119,6825,466125,148
Thompson, BrendaAssociate Dean, Arts116,6798,341125,019
Baugh, LaurieFull Professor120,9223,801124,723
Singular, WayneLecturer121,8172,488124,304
Lawrence, DonaldFull Professor120,9332,612123,545
Larsen, KarlFull Professor118,8324,448123,279
Viaud, GillesAssociate Professor122,574493123,067
Tawhid, MohamedFull Professor119,0793,898122,976
Templeman, ElizabethInstructional Support II118,1674,479122,646
McLaughlin, DuncanAssociate Professor120,7981,788122,586
Dorval, ThomasSenior Lecturer120,0522,187122,238
Densky, KarenSenior Lecturer110,70811,467122,175
Wallin, MarkAssociate Professor118,8323,199122,031
Hulko, WendyAssociate Professor113,2538,736121,989
Turner, JohnSessional Lecturer121,8600121,860
Langill, LindsayDean, School of Trades & Technology103,26118,476121,737
Montoya, ChristopherSenior Lecturer121,5720121,572
Babcock, LloydSenior Lecturer119,9311,543121,475
Rosvick, JoanneAssociate Professor116,4334,224120,656
Evans, MarkLecturer117,3303,248120,578
Kreissl, LauraAssociate Professor120,1850120,185
Lee, MahnhoonAssociate Professor116,5333,536120,069
Kwiatkowska, BogumilaAssociate Professor112,6047,359119,963
Murphy, PeterFull Professor119,7390119,739
Church, JohnAssociate Professor106,50113,165119,666
Walton, PatrickFull Professor114,9204,636119,556
Henderson, DianSenior Lecturer113,0146,377119,392
Desjardins, IvanSenior Lecturer116,5592,710119,269
Heise, BrianAssociate Professor116,5612,502119,063
Dagne, TeshagerAssistant Professor112,7056,125118,830
O'Neil, KevinSenior Lecturer116,5761,975118,552
Ratsoy, VirginiaAssociate Professor116,4331,974118,407
Gudjonson, JamesDirector, Environment & Sustainablty104,50113,784118,285
Mahara, MaryAssociate Professor116,4331,749118,182
Robertson, JeanetteAssociate Professor109,6678,508118,175
Jocic-Andrejevic, SnezanaDirector of Development97,43920,606118,045
Waters, NicolaAssociate Professor113,3334,222117,554
Lamb, BrianDirector, Innovation OL101,60415,862117,466
Kalynka, DarleneAssociate Professor114,7592,450117,209
Simpson, KenAssociate Professor116,559480117,039
Mora-Diez, NelaineFull Professor110,9405,946116,885
Crofoot, RobertAssociate Professor116,5590116,559
Tomkins, DavidSenior Lecturer116,5590116,559
Mann, ScottSenior Lecturer110,9945,525116,519
Jakubec, MelissaInstructional Support II115,1791,154116,333
Babinchuk, WayneSenior Lecturer115,0501,056116,106
Flood, NancySenior Lecturer113,8131,970115,783
Gosselin, LouisFull Professor115,66160115,721
Lake, LisaInstructional Support I81,00134,582115,583
Latif, EhsanFull Professor106,9328,534115,466
Moses, ErnestAssociate Professor109,5965,848115,445
Hull, JohnAssociate Professor114,658638115,296
Tabata, LeslieDirector, Capital Projects114,0831,165115,248
Kirkey, BernieSenior Lecturer115,1290115,129
Van Hamme, JonathanAssociate Professor110,9404,026114,966
Mirza, RockyOL Faculty Member114,242681114,923
Dumouchel, EvangeliaPrincipal Lecturer112,1592,326114,485
Leier, EileenAssociate Professor114,2140114,214
Jones, JoanneSenior Lecturer113,302899114,200
Hofmann, KarenAssociate Professor110,0664,022114,088
Fehr, FlorriannAssistant Professor111,8662,099113,966
McGuinness, SeanFull Professor111,8402,117113,956
Maikapar, LucasAssociate Director, International Marketing93,44520,158113,603
Hossain, BelayetAssociate Professor110,3333,220113,553
Kading, TerranceAssociate Professor111,7141,615113,328
Kamphuis, CharisAssistant Professor110,2272,829113,056
Stewart-Patterson, IainSenior Lecturer109,3523,601112,954
Smith, LincolnDirector, Research Partnerships and Enterprise Creat111,4091,499112,908
Harrison, MichelleSenior Instructional Designer105,9376,776112,713
Ahmed, FaheemFull Professor106,4545,691112,146
Block, TinaAssociate Professor95,24216,738111,980
Parkes, DaleSenior Lecturer107,6604,148111,808
Carson, NancySenior Lecturer106,7075,037111,744
Sanchez-Flores, MonicaAssistant Professor109,5472,135111,681
Hu, JuminAssociate Professor105,4526,123111,575
Brewster, RichardFull Professor103,9897,258111,247
Doan, LauraAssistant Professor107,1594,018111,176
O'Fee, JohnLimited Term Lecturer108,6602,232110,891
Reeves, ScottWomen's Basketball Coach79,66631,207110,873
Franzen, LarryLecturer109,0841,728110,812
Bennett, LloydAssociate Professor108,8491,700110,549
Ross Friedman, CynthiaFull Professor110,066264110,330
Karakatsoulis, JohnSenior Lecturer109,94470110,014
Hilchey, EvanDirector, Student Affairs88,05321,870109,923
Walters, SallyOL Faculty Member109,153726109,879
McGivern, RonaldSenior Lecturer108,2651,354109,619
Lussier, KristaSenior Lecturer104,2425,307109,549
Nelson, DonaldAssociate Professor109,3520109,352
Fischer, GiuseppinaSenior Lecturer106,6492,627109,276
Goy, JacquettaDirector, Risk Management Services105,6913,336109,028
Kiland, BrendaAssistant to Office of President108,42957108,485
Stokes, JacquelineAssistant Professor102,9025,446108,348
Kampman, JacquelineSenior Lecturer107,687610108,297
Wolfe, SaraManager, Student Services91,63316,437108,070
Lemphers, MichaelSenior Lecturer105,5492,481108,030
Cheeptham, NaowaratAssociate Professor103,9574,008107,965
Anderson, ReneeSenior Lecturer103,7294,006107,735
Ramirez, GloriaAssociate Professor101,5536,139107,692
Steiger, JaneSenior Lecturer106,1171,547107,664
Iles, LawrenceInstructional Support II106,806773107,579
Lawton, DeborahSenior Lecturer102,6704,600107,270
McKenzie, WendySenior Lecturer106,0061,135107,142
Paul, SatwinderLecturer99,9666,611106,577
Barragan, SalvadorAssistant Professor103,8532,391106,244
Duquette, ChristinaDirector, Budget & Internal Audit88,32817,754106,082
Stefan, AdrianaSenior Lecturer105,8740105,874
Wihak, ChristineDirector, PLAR97,4718,397105,868
Read, W. ShawnInstructional Support II102,2813,423105,704
Rees, CarolAssociate Professor103,4872,187105,674
Learie, SharmanLecturer93,25412,274105,528
Gardner, WendyAssociate Professor103,9541,573105,527
Shang, Jingzhi (Joyce)Assistant Professor97,5997,800105,399
Price, HeatherAssociate Professor95,26310,116105,379
Smith, MaureenOL Faculty Member104,284892105,176
Dominik, AnnetteSenior Lecturer104,412663105,075
James, CindyInstructional Support II100,9964,008105,003
Sullivan, AndreaSenior Lecturer100,5034,366104,869
Lettinga, MartenSenior Lecturer104,124726104,850
Baldwin, LynAssociate Professor102,9881,695104,684
Gaynor, KatherineLibrarian II95,1429,476104,618
Annear, RobertAssociate Registrar, Enrolment Services100,4953,969104,465
Langlois, SarahAssociate Director, Program Delivery94,9169,532104,448
Lum, KenOL Faculty Member103,870557104,426
Scollon, KevinLecturer93,57610,713104,289
Terwiel, AnneSenior Lecturer104,0240104,024
Rollans, RichardSenior Lecturer103,9290103,929
Brandoli, AlanSenior Lecturer103,8560103,856
Krauza, WendySenior Lecturer103,8310103,831
Bell, WilsonAssistant Professor83,43220,287103,719
Doiron, KyleSessional Lecturer103,6260103,626
Manfield, RobinaSenior Lecturer101,3762,107103,482
Brewer, SharonAssociate Professor100,1153,231103,347
Munro, RobertDirector, Supply Chain Management101,4781,823103,301
El Miligi, HaythamAssociate Professor101,7641,534103,297
Piwowar, CindyLecturer95,2267,927103,153
Moyls, PeterSenior Lecturer101,6351,455103,089
Cinel, BrunoAssociate Professor101,0182,016103,034
Brown, JasonLecturer97,9344,994102,928
Simpson, PaulLecturer99,5893,280102,868
Noyes, HeatherLecturer100,6362,146102,782
Grainger, MichaelSessional Lecturer89,79912,972102,770
Ellison, AmandaAssociate Director, Human Resources81,07221,507102,579
Seibel, LanaSenior Lecturer99,3223,229102,551
Kimmel, RandallAssistant Professor100,0062,452102,458
Paetkau, MarkSenior Lecturer101,2701,122102,392
Urban, JoannaSenior Lecturer99,3213,006102,327
Cole, WesleyDirector, Network & Technical Services98,5833,319101,902
Sheets, DavidLecturer99,6962,202101,898
Horton, JaneLecturer97,9933,807101,800
Palechuk, TerryLecturer93,2548,290101,544
Howe, EdwardAssistant Professor95,1116,424101,535
Higgins, RobertAssociate Professor95,1425,975101,116
Mueller, LindaLecturer97,0303,831100,861
McAuley, ChristinaDirector, Career Services-Law88,17912,664100,844
Morong, MarylinInstructional Support II95,5835,030100,612
Cook, DerekLecturer99,752770100,522
Taylor, MonaLecturer91,4549,028100,482
Southin, NancyAssistant Professor99,912482100,394
Phillips, ErnestLecturer93,2776,942100,219
Taylor, ColinLecturer98,6021,613100,215
Kipnis, WendySenior Lecturer100,2080100,208
Robinson, CliffCounsellor II96,5873,494100,080
Tarzwell, GordonVice Provost, Open Learning99,666099,666
Hannaford, MarionAssociate Registrar93,7005,86099,560
Bell, AnthonySenior Lecturer99,516099,516
Rennie, ElizabethLibrarian II96,2443,12899,372
Idzikowski, AndrzejSenior Lecturer98,31588599,200
Barringer, PatrickLecturer96,4992,56499,063
Ross, KarenSenior Lecturer99,063099,063
Hirowatari, LyleLecturer97,2131,76998,983
Barrie, KevinLecturer97,8171,14098,957
Cederlof, ChristinaSenior Lecturer97,4601,42498,885
Marshall, MalindaLecturer94,4884,35198,839
Gamracy, KarenDirector, Advancement98,711098,711
Dorogi, DanielLecturer98,710098,710
Duff, AngusAssistant Professor94,6924,00998,701
Taylor, S. RichardSenior Lecturer98,08253098,612
Farough, DawnAssistant Professor97,2771,28698,563
Clark, ScottMen's Basketball Coach88,29110,26598,556
Purdy, SusanSenior Lecturer95,0963,26898,364
Crawford, IlaSenior Lecturer96,2732,08098,353
McWade, DeborahSenior Lecturer98,170098,170
Waldichuk, ThomasAssistant Professor93,1894,97298,161
Collins, WilliamLecturer93,2544,88598,139
Eccleston, WesleySenior Lecturer97,65143998,090
Woloszyn, MichaelAssistant Professor95,9502,06598,015
Fortier, NormandSenior Lecturer97,968097,968
Purcell, MichaelLibrarian I90,7607,03497,794
Miszkurka, WaldemarManager, Academic Planning & Operation's92,8004,84097,640
Garson, KyraInstructional Support I93,2544,32197,575
Rahman, MusfiqAssistant Professor96,68688797,572
Atkins, TerrylSenior Lecturer92,3544,85097,204
Gorman, MichaelSenior Lecturer97,189097,189
Miles, StanleyAssociate Professor97,182097,182
Smith, BrendaLibrarian II93,5213,61997,140
Dobson, JosephSenior Lecturer94,4902,58497,074
Handford, CatherineAssistant Professor94,4392,44996,887
Gemin, JulieManager, Procurement96,76410196,865
Welch, TroyLecturer93,1283,72496,852
Congdon, DwayneLecturer93,1283,69796,825
O'Mahony, JoyceAssistant Professor93,0063,71996,725
Safford, SusanSenior Lecturer95,3121,41096,722
Gu, JianzhongSenior Lecturer95,3771,17396,550
Prescott, WalterLecturer93,1283,36496,492
Oke, MarionCo-op Education Coordinator91,4544,98096,434
Hoot, TracyAssistant Professor93,9532,37896,331
Webster, ReidAssistant Professor95,2561,03396,289
McKay, SusanLecturer93,2283,04096,267
Bouthillier, BrianLecturer93,2542,94696,200
Petersen, ChristineSenior Lecturer90,3915,80096,191
Cadre, CaraSenior Lecturer93,9492,21296,161
Chomitz, JudithLecturer93,2432,86296,104
Anaere, CharlesSessional Lecturer96,098096,098
Goddard, JayLecturer93,2102,85996,070
Martin, AngelaAssistant Dean87,9508,10596,055
Engleson, CraigManager, Events, Activities, Housing75,33920,67796,016
Hays, CharlesAssociate Professor95,25948995,748
Caton, KelleeAssociate Professor88,6567,03995,695
West, JulianaAssistant Professor92,5983,07095,668
Jordan, JefferyLecturer93,4792,17495,653
Church, L. AlexandraLecturer93,0292,61895,647
Cloutier, NaomiAssociate Director, Curriculum Services82,90812,71295,621
Villeneuve, EricLecturer93,2542,06595,319
Parsons, HilaryAssociate Registrar, Enrol Services - Records87,9287,37895,306
Funk, MichelleLecturer93,1891,84195,030
Later, GenevieveAssistant Professor92,3542,53294,886
Looney, MichaelProgram Coordinator - Arts93,1281,56694,694
Moshenko, KimberlyLecturer92,3542,15494,508
Woodrow, JenniferAssistant Professor91,9162,52694,441
St John-Stark, AnneAssistant Professor93,0911,31394,404
Sutton, JohnLecturer92,7561,41594,170
Hill, DavidAssociate Professor87,0807,02994,109
Hutchings, KarlAssociate Professor94,079094,079
Wrigley, JohnLecturer93,12889694,024
Fitzpatrick, MarvynLecturer92,9871,00693,993
Hneeda, AllanLecturer90,9553,03193,986
Fedorak, TeressaSessional Lecturer89,9733,90093,873
Dhand, RubyAssociate Professor89,7294,12093,850
Burgess, KimAssistant Professor92,3541,48993,843
Rahman, AfzalurLecturer93,760093,760
Kolaric, GiselleLecturer92,3541,37593,729
Soberlak, PeterLecturer93,25440493,659
Miggins, CareyManager, Program Delivery91,8711,77193,642
Weisgerber, DeniseLecturer93,611093,611
Thompson, AnthonyAssistant Professor92,1371,42993,566
Pypker, ThomasAssistant Professor89,0174,31793,334
Duerden, JanetLecturer92,35496093,314
Shields, MichaelLecturer92,35494393,297
Reimer, ElizabethAssistant Professor93,292093,292
Dabner, JasonLecturer93,254093,254
Finch, MichaelLecturer93,254093,254
Friedman, ThomasAssistant Professor93,254093,254
Moss, RandallLecturer93,254093,254
Park, AndrewAssistant Professor93,254093,254
Pawliuk, NicholasLecturer93,254093,254
Haggarty, PennyLibrarian I93,1287993,207
Blackstock, SheilaLecturer86,4526,75093,203
Underwood, RandyLecturer92,47669893,174
Simon, KarenLecturer91,4311,71893,149
Reid, RobinAssistant Professor93,128093,128
Tapley, RobinAssistant Professor93,128093,128
Ward, BrianLecturer93,128093,128
Straka, SilviaAssistant Professor92,90617793,082
Smoczynski, PeterLecturer91,6911,38093,071
Sansome, MichaelLecturer92,87717493,051
Perry, CarletonLecturer92,57934392,921
Salvatore, JohnLecturer92,35445592,809
Armour, CeliaLecturer91,6911,05492,745
Belliveau, JolantaManager Accounting - Revenue78,57214,13992,711
Bermiller, JasonLecturer92,583092,583
Tsui, ErnestLecturer92,35422892,582
Tinsley, HughLecturer92,559092,559
Warnock, KellyInstructional Designer90,6551,78092,435
Ross, StevenSenior Lecturer91,97344992,422
Boucher, DevonLecturer92,354892,362
Ellis, DouglasLecturer92,354092,354
Robinson, LesleyLecturer92,354092,354
Pooni, BaldevDean, Trades & Technology85,7086,58092,287
Shannon, HeatherLecturer90,9201,33792,258
Munk, SharonCounsellor I91,45479492,248
Alger, ConnieSenior Lecturer88,7243,47192,195
Reudink, MatthewAssociate Professor87,8994,29092,189
Baker, AnneLecturer92,184092,184
Burton, CarlFaculty Member92,0442592,069
Nichol, RobinAssociate Professor91,15489192,045
Zhang, YayingAssistant Professor88,0983,94492,041
Verwey, HeidiLecturer92,030092,030
Sanderson, CherylAssistant Professor91,997091,997
Lochhead, RoyLecturer91,975091,975
Igwe, BernardLecturer91,962091,962
Johnstone, HollyLecturer91,846091,846
Fuller, TroyDirector, Research and Graduate Studies89,0122,79891,810
Bellamy, LorneLecturer91,691091,691
Cook, KerryLecturer91,454091,454
Huber, DeborahLecturer91,454091,454
Jenkins, BruceLecturer91,07033091,400
Roodal Persad, VedaOL Faculty Member90,2701,11591,384
Bentham, DonnaLecturer90,36987991,248
McKimmon, PeggySenior Lecturer87,5063,67391,179
Murphy, JenniferLecturer87,0803,83590,915
Jyrkkanen, StaceyManager, Health and Safety86,3794,46890,847
De Frias, LoriTRU World International Contract Training85,6925,03090,722
Butorac, MarkOL Faculty Member89,92666090,586
Feldberg, SuzanneLecturer90,453090,453
Cooke, LisaAssociate Professor87,4012,52889,929
Campbell, CraigLecturer82,9036,97089,873
Foucault, ColleenLecturer89,872089,872
Mirza, NoemanAssistant Professor88,67958889,266
Laird, DarrellLecturer89,119089,119
Burley, HughManager Information Security83,3105,66388,973
Walker, CLecturer88,76318788,950
Bissonnette, DanielLecturer84,8853,97988,863
Tamblyn, KimberlyLecturer87,7351,11788,852
Forseille, SusanInstructional Support I82,2586,54788,805
Old, MartinSenior Lecturer88,636088,636
Bruce, VickiLecturer80,7857,60888,393
Jeyapal, DaphneAssistant Professor85,6852,69688,381
Hartt, KellyAssociate Director, Financial Reporting84,6523,32287,974
Rankin, MicahAssociate Professor84,4853,47287,957
McCreight, RhondaCoordinator, Nursing Programs84,4903,37987,869
Sanders, TanyaLecturer85,9021,94387,845
Jacklin, VirginiaOL Faculty Member86,74488787,631
Peachey, ValerieDirector, Delivery OL80,5596,96687,525
Watt, DarrenLecturer86,2401,01187,251
Lyster, TaraLecturer83,1544,04587,199
Huttunen-Hennelly, HeidiAssociate Professor86,877086,877
Sorensen, JacquelineLecturer83,5513,31086,861
Carter, DavidLecturer83,2203,60886,828
Kim, Sung IlInternational Support Services Coordinator80,6926,12586,816
Ahmed, EhsanLecturer85,90446586,368
Kasten, TimothyLecturer85,41591486,329
Rakobowchuk, MarkAssistant Professor79,6516,61886,269
Budnikas, MarjorieAssistant Registrar, Audit & Graduation77,8208,41686,235
Radney, RandySessional Lecturer86,133086,133
Schabus, NicoleAssistant Professor82,6293,33785,966
Bunney, GaryProgram Review Officer85,934085,934
Myers, CharleneManager, University Governance83,3152,43885,753
Morris, KimberleyLecturer82,7072,90885,616
Mazur-Oraniewicz, IzabelaPrincipal Lecturer82,7562,62485,380
Down, GordonManager, Student Awards & Financial Support77,8257,38185,206
Christianson, TracyLecturer83,6751,24584,919
Pappas, EvangelitsaLecturer84,885084,885
Ford, LauraSenior Lecturer84,39244984,841
Prema, DipeshkumarLecturer84,22059784,816
Pawliuk, TanyaLecturer81,7912,98184,773
Grimm, ChadWomen's Volleyball Coach78,9685,76284,730
Osberg, SarahLecturer76,1068,53184,637
Marchant, DeboraOL Faculty Member83,74568484,429
Gray, EricaLecturer83,2541,12884,383
Noskova, JanaSessional Lecturer83,2751,10684,381
Pyne, DerekAssociate Professor83,53673584,270
Skoglund, DianaDirector, Communication & Media Relations84,06612284,188
Fearey, GarryCarpentry Coordinator84,130084,130
Anderson, LucilleLecturer84,119084,119
Chaput, StephanieLecturer83,27481684,089
Gomes, JennyHR Consultant77,3466,67384,020
Graham, SarahAssistant Registrar, Admissions81,0722,92884,001
Buckley, BarbaraAssistant Professor82,3961,53283,928
Shi, XiaopingLecturer79,9603,65783,618
Hanlon, RobertAssistant Professor80,3663,12383,489
Walker, CandaceLecturer81,5191,94783,467
Anderberg, MarianLecturer81,4461,79683,242
Scarff, SandraManager, Labour Relations81,4981,57883,076
Kennedy, RebeccaLecturer75,5207,26582,784
McDonald, BlairLecturer82,53215082,682
Chauvette, AmeliaLecturer82,06652782,593
Wood, JoelAssistant Professor81,2071,26282,469
Lauriente, KatherineCounsellor I80,3362,01782,353
Weremczuk, GeorgeLecturer78,7523,45782,210
Davison, CoreyLecturer79,6582,06381,721
Svendsen, MelissaLibrarian - sessional80,1691,51281,680
Burkholder, DavidManager, Learning & Communication Systems78,7032,79181,494
Joly, StephenLecturer75,7235,63981,362
Festinger, JonathanSessional Lecturer79,4221,90381,325
Turley, MichaelLimited Term Lecturer78,6832,43781,119
Mohr, ChristinaLecturer80,88922581,114
Cinel, JulieLecturer75,0725,98881,060
Dalley, PeterSessional Lecturer80,85911980,978
Sharma, MridulaSessional Lecturer79,8851,00080,885
Churchley, JohnPrincipal Lecturer78,8122,02680,838
Kennedy, MatthewManager, Integrated Planning & Effectiveness78,1452,27080,415
Marsden, SarahAssistant Professor75,9964,34380,340
Reed, TheronHR Consultant, Disability and Benefits78,7031,57880,281
Wiens, KarenManager, IT Client Services78,5771,42380,000
Stoddard, AliceLecturer79,930079,930
Gray, IoanaSessional Lecturer79,33749779,833
Naqvi, KimberleyLecturer77,0072,37479,381
Monroe, KenInstructional Designer76,0293,30079,329
Ng, FranziskaOL Faculty Member79,203079,203
Le Dressay, CarlOL Faculty Member78,758078,758
Archer, PaulManager, HR Solutions and Analytics78,577078,577
O'Byrne, ThomasMechanical Systems Supervisor78,00147078,471
Hunter, MercedesDirector of Development75,6602,72078,380
Ferguson, DonaldLecturer75,1593,16378,321
Ortner, CatherineAssociate Professor76,5011,74678,247
Magdolen, DusanDirector of Development76,9871,25478,241
Wright, MarnieOL Faculty Member77,59763678,232
Rittenhouse, DavidOL Faculty Member78,135078,135
Schellenberg, AmieLimited Term Lecturer75,6832,32178,004
Gauthier, RyanAssistant Professor75,5402,43577,974
McLaughlin, KirstinLecturer76,46248976,951
Hammer, TrentLecturer75,0331,79276,824
Daly, BryanAcademic Director, OL76,768076,768
Denis, LisaDirector of Development75,66082276,483
Harms, CliftonSenior IT Analyst75,08263075,712
McCarthy, JamesSessional Lecturer75,495075,495

Frequently Asked Questions

I can’t find the person I’m looking for on this list. Why is that?

This list only covers employees at TRU who earned more than $75,000 in the 2015 fiscal year, which ran from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017. If you can’t find who you’re looking for, they either earned less than $75,000 or are included in another list, such as the Suppliers of Goods and Services report.

Why are there people on this list who didn’t work at TRU last year?

According to TRU, if someone earned more than $75,000 in wages and/or severance, they would appear on this list. Those only receiving pensions do not appear on this list.

What explains some of the larger travel expenses?

According to TRU, expenses included might include travel (related to research and conferences or recruiting), other travel expenses (meals, accommodation, conference fees), entertaining business prospects and international delegates and moving expenses.

Why does TRU provide this information?

TRU is required to report this information under the Financial Information Act for employees earning $75,000 or more.

Download original data: CSV format

Related:

List for 2015-16
List for 2014-15

Related

Leave a Reply