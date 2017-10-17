Who earned $75,000 or more at TRU in 2016-17?

Who are Thompson Rivers University’s top earners? What did your prof make last year? How much does the president make? Use the search form below to search for a name or position. You can also sort the list by clicking on the columns below.
Questions? See the FAQ below.
|Name
|Positon
|Remuneration
|Expenses
|Total
|Henry, Michael
|Dean, School of Business
|189,811
|82,856
|272,667
|Anderson, Rob
|Senior Lecturer
|254,461
|2,455
|256,916
|Shaver, Alan
|President & Vice-Chancellor
|201,683
|48,863
|250,546
|Stanley, Donald
|OL Faculty Member
|243,765
|0
|243,765
|Lakes, Ronald
|OL Faculty Member
|240,773
|40
|240,813
|Airini
|Dean, FoHSED
|190,520
|44,624
|235,144
|Morse, Bradford
|Dean, Faculty of Law
|201,357
|30,041
|231,398
|Bovis-Cnossen, Christine
|Provost & VP Academic
|201,495
|29,776
|231,271
|Milovick, Matthew
|VP, Admin & Finance
|199,371
|31,639
|231,010
|Chadwick, Baihua
|AVP, International Global Operations
|154,900
|74,403
|229,303
|Whitmore, Keith
|OL Faculty Member
|212,020
|666
|212,687
|Sparks, John
|General Counsel
|147,851
|52,539
|200,390
|Murnaghan, Donna
|Dean, School of Nursing
|161,245
|34,180
|195,425
|Loveday, Lloyd
|Director, Strategic Partnership
|182,583
|11,556
|194,139
|Feng, ZiPing
|Director, International Marketing
|97,831
|90,021
|187,852
|Mathenia, Brenda
|University Librarian
|144,779
|32,113
|176,892
|Haverila, Matti
|Full Professor
|172,244
|3,616
|175,861
|Cox, Raymond
|Full Professor
|164,843
|8,213
|173,056
|Manhas, Jaspal
|AVP, Finance
|155,976
|16,327
|172,303
|Martin, Victoria
|Director, MBA Program
|142,398
|29,091
|171,490
|Bluhm, Michael
|AVP Strategic Enrolment & Registration
|148,008
|22,744
|170,752
|Seguin, Christopher
|VP, Advancement
|148,688
|21,611
|170,299
|Gnanasihamany, Marie
|AVP, Marketing & Communication
|160,364
|9,651
|170,015
|Dickinson, Thomas
|Dean, Faculty of Science
|146,498
|22,929
|169,427
|Neudorf, Lorne
|Associate Professor
|161,049
|6,451
|167,501
|Gaisford, James
|Full Professor
|164,822
|1,907
|166,729
|Jones, Craig
|Full Professor
|166,114
|44
|166,158
|MacKay, Brian
|AVP Digital Strategies & CIO
|150,597
|15,272
|165,869
|DeVries, Irwin
|Interim Assoc.Vice Pres-OL
|150,724
|13,707
|164,430
|Petri, Donna
|AVP, Academic
|142,384
|21,680
|164,064
|Sanders, Ray
|Director, Campus Williams Lake
|142,842
|20,888
|163,730
|Heshka, Jonathan
|Associate Dean, Faculty of Law
|143,733
|19,153
|162,886
|Garrett-Petts, William
|AVP, Research & Graduate Studies
|153,900
|8,530
|162,429
|Gill, Avninder
|Full Professor
|154,663
|7,108
|161,771
|Powers, Denis
|AVP, HR and Planning
|149,997
|10,541
|160,538
|Fergus, Andrew
|Associate Professor
|142,787
|16,642
|159,429
|Neufeld, Patricia
|Full Professor
|156,378
|2,089
|158,467
|McCormick, Roderick
|Full Professor
|158,234
|0
|158,234
|Sutherland, Katherine
|Senior Advisor to the Provost
|143,006
|14,523
|157,529
|Scheffel, David
|Full Professor
|121,059
|33,598
|154,656
|Erogul, Murat
|Associate Professor
|148,200
|4,000
|152,200
|Hood, Robert
|Dean, School of Tourism
|135,476
|15,654
|151,131
|Scherf, Kathleen
|Full Professor
|144,679
|5,327
|150,006
|Dewan, Abul
|Full Professor
|135,521
|14,424
|149,945
|Adam, Christine
|Dean of Students
|131,593
|18,093
|149,686
|Ravi, Siva Prasad
|Associate Professor
|137,285
|12,252
|149,537
|Hebert, Percy
|OL Faculty Member
|149,240
|0
|149,240
|Matthews, Leslie
|Associate Professor
|145,221
|3,865
|149,086
|Ng, Alex
|Associate Professor
|141,715
|4,326
|146,041
|Reed, J. Norman
|Associate Professor
|144,311
|1,554
|145,865
|Lien, Che-Hui
|Associate Professor
|130,543
|13,649
|144,192
|Yu, Qinglin
|Full Professor
|120,933
|22,264
|143,197
|Hemmings, Mary
|Librarian III
|136,421
|6,599
|143,020
|Warren, Bernard
|Senior Lecturer
|142,187
|0
|142,187
|Tucker, Amy
|OL Faculty Member
|138,119
|1,582
|139,701
|Richins, Harold
|Full Professor
|136,535
|2,717
|139,253
|Mason, Courtney
|Associate Professor
|101,767
|37,402
|139,169
|Herbert, Ellis
|Director, Enterprise Systems & Deputy CIO
|124,012
|15,125
|139,136
|Mahbobi, Mohammad
|Principal Lecturer
|137,013
|2,090
|139,103
|Thompson, Daniel
|Associate Dean, SOBE
|136,064
|2,841
|138,905
|Michel, Paul
|Executive Director, Aboriginal Education
|124,910
|13,879
|138,788
|Van Wagoner, Nancy
|Full Professor
|136,857
|1,236
|138,093
|Senthe, Shanthi
|Assistant Professor
|120,838
|17,042
|137,880
|Mehta, Michael
|Full Professor
|136,857
|647
|137,504
|Oppong, Richard
|Associate Professor
|125,361
|11,750
|137,111
|Penny Light, Tracy
|Associate Professor
|128,088
|8,725
|136,813
|MacKay, Mairi
|Associate Professor
|121,546
|14,522
|136,067
|Crespin-Mueller, Dorys
|Executive Director
|123,864
|12,163
|136,027
|Peatt, Lawrence
|Director, Administration & CFO Global Operations
|105,565
|30,374
|135,940
|Scheck, Ulrich
|Full Professor
|135,816
|0
|135,816
|Hunt, Christopher
|Associate Professor
|130,718
|4,863
|135,582
|Jap, Warveni
|Senior Lecturer
|129,152
|6,300
|135,452
|Poirier, Donald
|Director, Strategic Partnerships
|98,711
|35,820
|134,530
|Cloutier, Kenneth
|Associate Professor
|122,009
|12,468
|134,476
|Vermeulen, Sandra
|Interim Dean, Arts
|124,379
|10,025
|134,404
|Rey-Bilbey, Marie-Christine
|Senior Lecturer
|131,970
|886
|132,856
|Nicholson, Mervyn
|Full Professor
|129,116
|3,334
|132,450
|Mohiuddin, Muhammad
|Assistant Professor
|121,534
|10,510
|132,044
|Fraser, Lauchlan
|Full Professor
|121,153
|10,471
|131,624
|Rahman, Hafizur
|Associate Professor
|127,011
|4,211
|131,222
|Asuchak, Warren
|Director, Facilities
|125,570
|5,540
|131,109
|Hall, Margaret
|Associate Professor
|119,715
|10,917
|130,632
|Columbus, Jayson
|Director, Finance
|123,844
|6,777
|130,621
|Phillips, Larry
|Director, Human Resources
|125,605
|4,792
|130,397
|Kanne, Kearnon
|OL Faculty Member
|129,568
|0
|129,568
|Read, Jennifer
|Director, Brand & Marketing
|116,237
|13,187
|129,424
|Donkor, Kingsley
|Full Professor
|116,433
|12,750
|129,183
|Johnson, George
|Full Professor
|123,738
|5,004
|128,742
|Laflamme, Yvette
|Director, Financial Planning & Budget
|123,714
|4,996
|128,710
|Acreman, Dennis
|Associate Dean, Faculty of Science
|125,280
|3,330
|128,610
|Promislow, Janna
|Associate Professor
|121,017
|6,803
|127,821
|Buis, Douglas
|Associate Professor
|127,266
|0
|127,266
|Blackford, Scott
|Legal Counsel II
|112,317
|14,849
|127,166
|Bangma, Hank
|Senior Lecturer
|126,764
|378
|127,141
|Read, Glenn
|Director, Ancillary Services
|115,557
|11,310
|126,867
|Lamb, Laura
|Associate Professor
|116,885
|9,881
|126,766
|Poeschek, Peter
|Senior Lecturer
|126,706
|0
|126,706
|Sykes, Catherine
|Associate Professor
|117,935
|8,474
|126,408
|Haag, Thomas
|Senior Lecturer
|122,366
|4,036
|126,402
|Olynyk, Kenneth
|Director, Athletics & Recreation
|104,404
|21,997
|126,401
|Bourque Bearskin, R. Lisa
|Associate Professor
|116,802
|9,543
|126,346
|Diab, Robert
|Associate Professor
|125,415
|856
|126,271
|Abdullah, Mohd
|Senior Lecturer
|112,204
|13,751
|125,955
|Mills, Laurain
|OL Faculty Member
|124,463
|855
|125,319
|Tsigaris, Peter
|Full Professor
|119,682
|5,466
|125,148
|Thompson, Brenda
|Associate Dean, Arts
|116,679
|8,341
|125,019
|Baugh, Laurie
|Full Professor
|120,922
|3,801
|124,723
|Singular, Wayne
|Lecturer
|121,817
|2,488
|124,304
|Lawrence, Donald
|Full Professor
|120,933
|2,612
|123,545
|Larsen, Karl
|Full Professor
|118,832
|4,448
|123,279
|Viaud, Gilles
|Associate Professor
|122,574
|493
|123,067
|Tawhid, Mohamed
|Full Professor
|119,079
|3,898
|122,976
|Templeman, Elizabeth
|Instructional Support II
|118,167
|4,479
|122,646
|McLaughlin, Duncan
|Associate Professor
|120,798
|1,788
|122,586
|Dorval, Thomas
|Senior Lecturer
|120,052
|2,187
|122,238
|Densky, Karen
|Senior Lecturer
|110,708
|11,467
|122,175
|Wallin, Mark
|Associate Professor
|118,832
|3,199
|122,031
|Hulko, Wendy
|Associate Professor
|113,253
|8,736
|121,989
|Turner, John
|Sessional Lecturer
|121,860
|0
|121,860
|Langill, Lindsay
|Dean, School of Trades & Technology
|103,261
|18,476
|121,737
|Montoya, Christopher
|Senior Lecturer
|121,572
|0
|121,572
|Babcock, Lloyd
|Senior Lecturer
|119,931
|1,543
|121,475
|Rosvick, Joanne
|Associate Professor
|116,433
|4,224
|120,656
|Evans, Mark
|Lecturer
|117,330
|3,248
|120,578
|Kreissl, Laura
|Associate Professor
|120,185
|0
|120,185
|Lee, Mahnhoon
|Associate Professor
|116,533
|3,536
|120,069
|Kwiatkowska, Bogumila
|Associate Professor
|112,604
|7,359
|119,963
|Murphy, Peter
|Full Professor
|119,739
|0
|119,739
|Church, John
|Associate Professor
|106,501
|13,165
|119,666
|Walton, Patrick
|Full Professor
|114,920
|4,636
|119,556
|Henderson, Dian
|Senior Lecturer
|113,014
|6,377
|119,392
|Desjardins, Ivan
|Senior Lecturer
|116,559
|2,710
|119,269
|Heise, Brian
|Associate Professor
|116,561
|2,502
|119,063
|Dagne, Teshager
|Assistant Professor
|112,705
|6,125
|118,830
|O'Neil, Kevin
|Senior Lecturer
|116,576
|1,975
|118,552
|Ratsoy, Virginia
|Associate Professor
|116,433
|1,974
|118,407
|Gudjonson, James
|Director, Environment & Sustainablty
|104,501
|13,784
|118,285
|Mahara, Mary
|Associate Professor
|116,433
|1,749
|118,182
|Robertson, Jeanette
|Associate Professor
|109,667
|8,508
|118,175
|Jocic-Andrejevic, Snezana
|Director of Development
|97,439
|20,606
|118,045
|Waters, Nicola
|Associate Professor
|113,333
|4,222
|117,554
|Lamb, Brian
|Director, Innovation OL
|101,604
|15,862
|117,466
|Kalynka, Darlene
|Associate Professor
|114,759
|2,450
|117,209
|Simpson, Ken
|Associate Professor
|116,559
|480
|117,039
|Mora-Diez, Nelaine
|Full Professor
|110,940
|5,946
|116,885
|Crofoot, Robert
|Associate Professor
|116,559
|0
|116,559
|Tomkins, David
|Senior Lecturer
|116,559
|0
|116,559
|Mann, Scott
|Senior Lecturer
|110,994
|5,525
|116,519
|Jakubec, Melissa
|Instructional Support II
|115,179
|1,154
|116,333
|Babinchuk, Wayne
|Senior Lecturer
|115,050
|1,056
|116,106
|Flood, Nancy
|Senior Lecturer
|113,813
|1,970
|115,783
|Gosselin, Louis
|Full Professor
|115,661
|60
|115,721
|Lake, Lisa
|Instructional Support I
|81,001
|34,582
|115,583
|Latif, Ehsan
|Full Professor
|106,932
|8,534
|115,466
|Moses, Ernest
|Associate Professor
|109,596
|5,848
|115,445
|Hull, John
|Associate Professor
|114,658
|638
|115,296
|Tabata, Leslie
|Director, Capital Projects
|114,083
|1,165
|115,248
|Kirkey, Bernie
|Senior Lecturer
|115,129
|0
|115,129
|Van Hamme, Jonathan
|Associate Professor
|110,940
|4,026
|114,966
|Mirza, Rocky
|OL Faculty Member
|114,242
|681
|114,923
|Dumouchel, Evangelia
|Principal Lecturer
|112,159
|2,326
|114,485
|Leier, Eileen
|Associate Professor
|114,214
|0
|114,214
|Jones, Joanne
|Senior Lecturer
|113,302
|899
|114,200
|Hofmann, Karen
|Associate Professor
|110,066
|4,022
|114,088
|Fehr, Florriann
|Assistant Professor
|111,866
|2,099
|113,966
|McGuinness, Sean
|Full Professor
|111,840
|2,117
|113,956
|Maikapar, Lucas
|Associate Director, International Marketing
|93,445
|20,158
|113,603
|Hossain, Belayet
|Associate Professor
|110,333
|3,220
|113,553
|Kading, Terrance
|Associate Professor
|111,714
|1,615
|113,328
|Kamphuis, Charis
|Assistant Professor
|110,227
|2,829
|113,056
|Stewart-Patterson, Iain
|Senior Lecturer
|109,352
|3,601
|112,954
|Smith, Lincoln
|Director, Research Partnerships and Enterprise Creat
|111,409
|1,499
|112,908
|Harrison, Michelle
|Senior Instructional Designer
|105,937
|6,776
|112,713
|Ahmed, Faheem
|Full Professor
|106,454
|5,691
|112,146
|Block, Tina
|Associate Professor
|95,242
|16,738
|111,980
|Parkes, Dale
|Senior Lecturer
|107,660
|4,148
|111,808
|Carson, Nancy
|Senior Lecturer
|106,707
|5,037
|111,744
|Sanchez-Flores, Monica
|Assistant Professor
|109,547
|2,135
|111,681
|Hu, Jumin
|Associate Professor
|105,452
|6,123
|111,575
|Brewster, Richard
|Full Professor
|103,989
|7,258
|111,247
|Doan, Laura
|Assistant Professor
|107,159
|4,018
|111,176
|O'Fee, John
|Limited Term Lecturer
|108,660
|2,232
|110,891
|Reeves, Scott
|Women's Basketball Coach
|79,666
|31,207
|110,873
|Franzen, Larry
|Lecturer
|109,084
|1,728
|110,812
|Bennett, Lloyd
|Associate Professor
|108,849
|1,700
|110,549
|Ross Friedman, Cynthia
|Full Professor
|110,066
|264
|110,330
|Karakatsoulis, John
|Senior Lecturer
|109,944
|70
|110,014
|Hilchey, Evan
|Director, Student Affairs
|88,053
|21,870
|109,923
|Walters, Sally
|OL Faculty Member
|109,153
|726
|109,879
|McGivern, Ronald
|Senior Lecturer
|108,265
|1,354
|109,619
|Lussier, Krista
|Senior Lecturer
|104,242
|5,307
|109,549
|Nelson, Donald
|Associate Professor
|109,352
|0
|109,352
|Fischer, Giuseppina
|Senior Lecturer
|106,649
|2,627
|109,276
|Goy, Jacquetta
|Director, Risk Management Services
|105,691
|3,336
|109,028
|Kiland, Brenda
|Assistant to Office of President
|108,429
|57
|108,485
|Stokes, Jacqueline
|Assistant Professor
|102,902
|5,446
|108,348
|Kampman, Jacqueline
|Senior Lecturer
|107,687
|610
|108,297
|Wolfe, Sara
|Manager, Student Services
|91,633
|16,437
|108,070
|Lemphers, Michael
|Senior Lecturer
|105,549
|2,481
|108,030
|Cheeptham, Naowarat
|Associate Professor
|103,957
|4,008
|107,965
|Anderson, Renee
|Senior Lecturer
|103,729
|4,006
|107,735
|Ramirez, Gloria
|Associate Professor
|101,553
|6,139
|107,692
|Steiger, Jane
|Senior Lecturer
|106,117
|1,547
|107,664
|Iles, Lawrence
|Instructional Support II
|106,806
|773
|107,579
|Lawton, Deborah
|Senior Lecturer
|102,670
|4,600
|107,270
|McKenzie, Wendy
|Senior Lecturer
|106,006
|1,135
|107,142
|Paul, Satwinder
|Lecturer
|99,966
|6,611
|106,577
|Barragan, Salvador
|Assistant Professor
|103,853
|2,391
|106,244
|Duquette, Christina
|Director, Budget & Internal Audit
|88,328
|17,754
|106,082
|Stefan, Adriana
|Senior Lecturer
|105,874
|0
|105,874
|Wihak, Christine
|Director, PLAR
|97,471
|8,397
|105,868
|Read, W. Shawn
|Instructional Support II
|102,281
|3,423
|105,704
|Rees, Carol
|Associate Professor
|103,487
|2,187
|105,674
|Learie, Sharman
|Lecturer
|93,254
|12,274
|105,528
|Gardner, Wendy
|Associate Professor
|103,954
|1,573
|105,527
|Shang, Jingzhi (Joyce)
|Assistant Professor
|97,599
|7,800
|105,399
|Price, Heather
|Associate Professor
|95,263
|10,116
|105,379
|Smith, Maureen
|OL Faculty Member
|104,284
|892
|105,176
|Dominik, Annette
|Senior Lecturer
|104,412
|663
|105,075
|James, Cindy
|Instructional Support II
|100,996
|4,008
|105,003
|Sullivan, Andrea
|Senior Lecturer
|100,503
|4,366
|104,869
|Lettinga, Marten
|Senior Lecturer
|104,124
|726
|104,850
|Baldwin, Lyn
|Associate Professor
|102,988
|1,695
|104,684
|Gaynor, Katherine
|Librarian II
|95,142
|9,476
|104,618
|Annear, Robert
|Associate Registrar, Enrolment Services
|100,495
|3,969
|104,465
|Langlois, Sarah
|Associate Director, Program Delivery
|94,916
|9,532
|104,448
|Lum, Ken
|OL Faculty Member
|103,870
|557
|104,426
|Scollon, Kevin
|Lecturer
|93,576
|10,713
|104,289
|Terwiel, Anne
|Senior Lecturer
|104,024
|0
|104,024
|Rollans, Richard
|Senior Lecturer
|103,929
|0
|103,929
|Brandoli, Alan
|Senior Lecturer
|103,856
|0
|103,856
|Krauza, Wendy
|Senior Lecturer
|103,831
|0
|103,831
|Bell, Wilson
|Assistant Professor
|83,432
|20,287
|103,719
|Doiron, Kyle
|Sessional Lecturer
|103,626
|0
|103,626
|Manfield, Robina
|Senior Lecturer
|101,376
|2,107
|103,482
|Brewer, Sharon
|Associate Professor
|100,115
|3,231
|103,347
|Munro, Robert
|Director, Supply Chain Management
|101,478
|1,823
|103,301
|El Miligi, Haytham
|Associate Professor
|101,764
|1,534
|103,297
|Piwowar, Cindy
|Lecturer
|95,226
|7,927
|103,153
|Moyls, Peter
|Senior Lecturer
|101,635
|1,455
|103,089
|Cinel, Bruno
|Associate Professor
|101,018
|2,016
|103,034
|Brown, Jason
|Lecturer
|97,934
|4,994
|102,928
|Simpson, Paul
|Lecturer
|99,589
|3,280
|102,868
|Noyes, Heather
|Lecturer
|100,636
|2,146
|102,782
|Grainger, Michael
|Sessional Lecturer
|89,799
|12,972
|102,770
|Ellison, Amanda
|Associate Director, Human Resources
|81,072
|21,507
|102,579
|Seibel, Lana
|Senior Lecturer
|99,322
|3,229
|102,551
|Kimmel, Randall
|Assistant Professor
|100,006
|2,452
|102,458
|Paetkau, Mark
|Senior Lecturer
|101,270
|1,122
|102,392
|Urban, Joanna
|Senior Lecturer
|99,321
|3,006
|102,327
|Cole, Wesley
|Director, Network & Technical Services
|98,583
|3,319
|101,902
|Sheets, David
|Lecturer
|99,696
|2,202
|101,898
|Horton, Jane
|Lecturer
|97,993
|3,807
|101,800
|Palechuk, Terry
|Lecturer
|93,254
|8,290
|101,544
|Howe, Edward
|Assistant Professor
|95,111
|6,424
|101,535
|Higgins, Robert
|Associate Professor
|95,142
|5,975
|101,116
|Mueller, Linda
|Lecturer
|97,030
|3,831
|100,861
|McAuley, Christina
|Director, Career Services-Law
|88,179
|12,664
|100,844
|Morong, Marylin
|Instructional Support II
|95,583
|5,030
|100,612
|Cook, Derek
|Lecturer
|99,752
|770
|100,522
|Taylor, Mona
|Lecturer
|91,454
|9,028
|100,482
|Southin, Nancy
|Assistant Professor
|99,912
|482
|100,394
|Phillips, Ernest
|Lecturer
|93,277
|6,942
|100,219
|Taylor, Colin
|Lecturer
|98,602
|1,613
|100,215
|Kipnis, Wendy
|Senior Lecturer
|100,208
|0
|100,208
|Robinson, Cliff
|Counsellor II
|96,587
|3,494
|100,080
|Tarzwell, Gordon
|Vice Provost, Open Learning
|99,666
|0
|99,666
|Hannaford, Marion
|Associate Registrar
|93,700
|5,860
|99,560
|Bell, Anthony
|Senior Lecturer
|99,516
|0
|99,516
|Rennie, Elizabeth
|Librarian II
|96,244
|3,128
|99,372
|Idzikowski, Andrzej
|Senior Lecturer
|98,315
|885
|99,200
|Barringer, Patrick
|Lecturer
|96,499
|2,564
|99,063
|Ross, Karen
|Senior Lecturer
|99,063
|0
|99,063
|Hirowatari, Lyle
|Lecturer
|97,213
|1,769
|98,983
|Barrie, Kevin
|Lecturer
|97,817
|1,140
|98,957
|Cederlof, Christina
|Senior Lecturer
|97,460
|1,424
|98,885
|Marshall, Malinda
|Lecturer
|94,488
|4,351
|98,839
|Gamracy, Karen
|Director, Advancement
|98,711
|0
|98,711
|Dorogi, Daniel
|Lecturer
|98,710
|0
|98,710
|Duff, Angus
|Assistant Professor
|94,692
|4,009
|98,701
|Taylor, S. Richard
|Senior Lecturer
|98,082
|530
|98,612
|Farough, Dawn
|Assistant Professor
|97,277
|1,286
|98,563
|Clark, Scott
|Men's Basketball Coach
|88,291
|10,265
|98,556
|Purdy, Susan
|Senior Lecturer
|95,096
|3,268
|98,364
|Crawford, Ila
|Senior Lecturer
|96,273
|2,080
|98,353
|McWade, Deborah
|Senior Lecturer
|98,170
|0
|98,170
|Waldichuk, Thomas
|Assistant Professor
|93,189
|4,972
|98,161
|Collins, William
|Lecturer
|93,254
|4,885
|98,139
|Eccleston, Wesley
|Senior Lecturer
|97,651
|439
|98,090
|Woloszyn, Michael
|Assistant Professor
|95,950
|2,065
|98,015
|Fortier, Normand
|Senior Lecturer
|97,968
|0
|97,968
|Purcell, Michael
|Librarian I
|90,760
|7,034
|97,794
|Miszkurka, Waldemar
|Manager, Academic Planning & Operation's
|92,800
|4,840
|97,640
|Garson, Kyra
|Instructional Support I
|93,254
|4,321
|97,575
|Rahman, Musfiq
|Assistant Professor
|96,686
|887
|97,572
|Atkins, Terryl
|Senior Lecturer
|92,354
|4,850
|97,204
|Gorman, Michael
|Senior Lecturer
|97,189
|0
|97,189
|Miles, Stanley
|Associate Professor
|97,182
|0
|97,182
|Smith, Brenda
|Librarian II
|93,521
|3,619
|97,140
|Dobson, Joseph
|Senior Lecturer
|94,490
|2,584
|97,074
|Handford, Catherine
|Assistant Professor
|94,439
|2,449
|96,887
|Gemin, Julie
|Manager, Procurement
|96,764
|101
|96,865
|Welch, Troy
|Lecturer
|93,128
|3,724
|96,852
|Congdon, Dwayne
|Lecturer
|93,128
|3,697
|96,825
|O'Mahony, Joyce
|Assistant Professor
|93,006
|3,719
|96,725
|Safford, Susan
|Senior Lecturer
|95,312
|1,410
|96,722
|Gu, Jianzhong
|Senior Lecturer
|95,377
|1,173
|96,550
|Prescott, Walter
|Lecturer
|93,128
|3,364
|96,492
|Oke, Marion
|Co-op Education Coordinator
|91,454
|4,980
|96,434
|Hoot, Tracy
|Assistant Professor
|93,953
|2,378
|96,331
|Webster, Reid
|Assistant Professor
|95,256
|1,033
|96,289
|McKay, Susan
|Lecturer
|93,228
|3,040
|96,267
|Bouthillier, Brian
|Lecturer
|93,254
|2,946
|96,200
|Petersen, Christine
|Senior Lecturer
|90,391
|5,800
|96,191
|Cadre, Cara
|Senior Lecturer
|93,949
|2,212
|96,161
|Chomitz, Judith
|Lecturer
|93,243
|2,862
|96,104
|Anaere, Charles
|Sessional Lecturer
|96,098
|0
|96,098
|Goddard, Jay
|Lecturer
|93,210
|2,859
|96,070
|Martin, Angela
|Assistant Dean
|87,950
|8,105
|96,055
|Engleson, Craig
|Manager, Events, Activities, Housing
|75,339
|20,677
|96,016
|Hays, Charles
|Associate Professor
|95,259
|489
|95,748
|Caton, Kellee
|Associate Professor
|88,656
|7,039
|95,695
|West, Juliana
|Assistant Professor
|92,598
|3,070
|95,668
|Jordan, Jeffery
|Lecturer
|93,479
|2,174
|95,653
|Church, L. Alexandra
|Lecturer
|93,029
|2,618
|95,647
|Cloutier, Naomi
|Associate Director, Curriculum Services
|82,908
|12,712
|95,621
|Villeneuve, Eric
|Lecturer
|93,254
|2,065
|95,319
|Parsons, Hilary
|Associate Registrar, Enrol Services - Records
|87,928
|7,378
|95,306
|Funk, Michelle
|Lecturer
|93,189
|1,841
|95,030
|Later, Genevieve
|Assistant Professor
|92,354
|2,532
|94,886
|Looney, Michael
|Program Coordinator - Arts
|93,128
|1,566
|94,694
|Moshenko, Kimberly
|Lecturer
|92,354
|2,154
|94,508
|Woodrow, Jennifer
|Assistant Professor
|91,916
|2,526
|94,441
|St John-Stark, Anne
|Assistant Professor
|93,091
|1,313
|94,404
|Sutton, John
|Lecturer
|92,756
|1,415
|94,170
|Hill, David
|Associate Professor
|87,080
|7,029
|94,109
|Hutchings, Karl
|Associate Professor
|94,079
|0
|94,079
|Wrigley, John
|Lecturer
|93,128
|896
|94,024
|Fitzpatrick, Marvyn
|Lecturer
|92,987
|1,006
|93,993
|Hneeda, Allan
|Lecturer
|90,955
|3,031
|93,986
|Fedorak, Teressa
|Sessional Lecturer
|89,973
|3,900
|93,873
|Dhand, Ruby
|Associate Professor
|89,729
|4,120
|93,850
|Burgess, Kim
|Assistant Professor
|92,354
|1,489
|93,843
|Rahman, Afzalur
|Lecturer
|93,760
|0
|93,760
|Kolaric, Giselle
|Lecturer
|92,354
|1,375
|93,729
|Soberlak, Peter
|Lecturer
|93,254
|404
|93,659
|Miggins, Carey
|Manager, Program Delivery
|91,871
|1,771
|93,642
|Weisgerber, Denise
|Lecturer
|93,611
|0
|93,611
|Thompson, Anthony
|Assistant Professor
|92,137
|1,429
|93,566
|Pypker, Thomas
|Assistant Professor
|89,017
|4,317
|93,334
|Duerden, Janet
|Lecturer
|92,354
|960
|93,314
|Shields, Michael
|Lecturer
|92,354
|943
|93,297
|Reimer, Elizabeth
|Assistant Professor
|93,292
|0
|93,292
|Dabner, Jason
|Lecturer
|93,254
|0
|93,254
|Finch, Michael
|Lecturer
|93,254
|0
|93,254
|Friedman, Thomas
|Assistant Professor
|93,254
|0
|93,254
|Moss, Randall
|Lecturer
|93,254
|0
|93,254
|Park, Andrew
|Assistant Professor
|93,254
|0
|93,254
|Pawliuk, Nicholas
|Lecturer
|93,254
|0
|93,254
|Haggarty, Penny
|Librarian I
|93,128
|79
|93,207
|Blackstock, Sheila
|Lecturer
|86,452
|6,750
|93,203
|Underwood, Randy
|Lecturer
|92,476
|698
|93,174
|Simon, Karen
|Lecturer
|91,431
|1,718
|93,149
|Reid, Robin
|Assistant Professor
|93,128
|0
|93,128
|Tapley, Robin
|Assistant Professor
|93,128
|0
|93,128
|Ward, Brian
|Lecturer
|93,128
|0
|93,128
|Straka, Silvia
|Assistant Professor
|92,906
|177
|93,082
|Smoczynski, Peter
|Lecturer
|91,691
|1,380
|93,071
|Sansome, Michael
|Lecturer
|92,877
|174
|93,051
|Perry, Carleton
|Lecturer
|92,579
|343
|92,921
|Salvatore, John
|Lecturer
|92,354
|455
|92,809
|Armour, Celia
|Lecturer
|91,691
|1,054
|92,745
|Belliveau, Jolanta
|Manager Accounting - Revenue
|78,572
|14,139
|92,711
|Bermiller, Jason
|Lecturer
|92,583
|0
|92,583
|Tsui, Ernest
|Lecturer
|92,354
|228
|92,582
|Tinsley, Hugh
|Lecturer
|92,559
|0
|92,559
|Warnock, Kelly
|Instructional Designer
|90,655
|1,780
|92,435
|Ross, Steven
|Senior Lecturer
|91,973
|449
|92,422
|Boucher, Devon
|Lecturer
|92,354
|8
|92,362
|Ellis, Douglas
|Lecturer
|92,354
|0
|92,354
|Robinson, Lesley
|Lecturer
|92,354
|0
|92,354
|Pooni, Baldev
|Dean, Trades & Technology
|85,708
|6,580
|92,287
|Shannon, Heather
|Lecturer
|90,920
|1,337
|92,258
|Munk, Sharon
|Counsellor I
|91,454
|794
|92,248
|Alger, Connie
|Senior Lecturer
|88,724
|3,471
|92,195
|Reudink, Matthew
|Associate Professor
|87,899
|4,290
|92,189
|Baker, Anne
|Lecturer
|92,184
|0
|92,184
|Burton, Carl
|Faculty Member
|92,044
|25
|92,069
|Nichol, Robin
|Associate Professor
|91,154
|891
|92,045
|Zhang, Yaying
|Assistant Professor
|88,098
|3,944
|92,041
|Verwey, Heidi
|Lecturer
|92,030
|0
|92,030
|Sanderson, Cheryl
|Assistant Professor
|91,997
|0
|91,997
|Lochhead, Roy
|Lecturer
|91,975
|0
|91,975
|Igwe, Bernard
|Lecturer
|91,962
|0
|91,962
|Johnstone, Holly
|Lecturer
|91,846
|0
|91,846
|Fuller, Troy
|Director, Research and Graduate Studies
|89,012
|2,798
|91,810
|Bellamy, Lorne
|Lecturer
|91,691
|0
|91,691
|Cook, Kerry
|Lecturer
|91,454
|0
|91,454
|Huber, Deborah
|Lecturer
|91,454
|0
|91,454
|Jenkins, Bruce
|Lecturer
|91,070
|330
|91,400
|Roodal Persad, Veda
|OL Faculty Member
|90,270
|1,115
|91,384
|Bentham, Donna
|Lecturer
|90,369
|879
|91,248
|McKimmon, Peggy
|Senior Lecturer
|87,506
|3,673
|91,179
|Murphy, Jennifer
|Lecturer
|87,080
|3,835
|90,915
|Jyrkkanen, Stacey
|Manager, Health and Safety
|86,379
|4,468
|90,847
|De Frias, Lori
|TRU World International Contract Training
|85,692
|5,030
|90,722
|Butorac, Mark
|OL Faculty Member
|89,926
|660
|90,586
|Feldberg, Suzanne
|Lecturer
|90,453
|0
|90,453
|Cooke, Lisa
|Associate Professor
|87,401
|2,528
|89,929
|Campbell, Craig
|Lecturer
|82,903
|6,970
|89,873
|Foucault, Colleen
|Lecturer
|89,872
|0
|89,872
|Mirza, Noeman
|Assistant Professor
|88,679
|588
|89,266
|Laird, Darrell
|Lecturer
|89,119
|0
|89,119
|Burley, Hugh
|Manager Information Security
|83,310
|5,663
|88,973
|Walker, C
|Lecturer
|88,763
|187
|88,950
|Bissonnette, Daniel
|Lecturer
|84,885
|3,979
|88,863
|Tamblyn, Kimberly
|Lecturer
|87,735
|1,117
|88,852
|Forseille, Susan
|Instructional Support I
|82,258
|6,547
|88,805
|Old, Martin
|Senior Lecturer
|88,636
|0
|88,636
|Bruce, Vicki
|Lecturer
|80,785
|7,608
|88,393
|Jeyapal, Daphne
|Assistant Professor
|85,685
|2,696
|88,381
|Hartt, Kelly
|Associate Director, Financial Reporting
|84,652
|3,322
|87,974
|Rankin, Micah
|Associate Professor
|84,485
|3,472
|87,957
|McCreight, Rhonda
|Coordinator, Nursing Programs
|84,490
|3,379
|87,869
|Sanders, Tanya
|Lecturer
|85,902
|1,943
|87,845
|Jacklin, Virginia
|OL Faculty Member
|86,744
|887
|87,631
|Peachey, Valerie
|Director, Delivery OL
|80,559
|6,966
|87,525
|Watt, Darren
|Lecturer
|86,240
|1,011
|87,251
|Lyster, Tara
|Lecturer
|83,154
|4,045
|87,199
|Huttunen-Hennelly, Heidi
|Associate Professor
|86,877
|0
|86,877
|Sorensen, Jacqueline
|Lecturer
|83,551
|3,310
|86,861
|Carter, David
|Lecturer
|83,220
|3,608
|86,828
|Kim, Sung Il
|International Support Services Coordinator
|80,692
|6,125
|86,816
|Ahmed, Ehsan
|Lecturer
|85,904
|465
|86,368
|Kasten, Timothy
|Lecturer
|85,415
|914
|86,329
|Rakobowchuk, Mark
|Assistant Professor
|79,651
|6,618
|86,269
|Budnikas, Marjorie
|Assistant Registrar, Audit & Graduation
|77,820
|8,416
|86,235
|Radney, Randy
|Sessional Lecturer
|86,133
|0
|86,133
|Schabus, Nicole
|Assistant Professor
|82,629
|3,337
|85,966
|Bunney, Gary
|Program Review Officer
|85,934
|0
|85,934
|Myers, Charlene
|Manager, University Governance
|83,315
|2,438
|85,753
|Morris, Kimberley
|Lecturer
|82,707
|2,908
|85,616
|Mazur-Oraniewicz, Izabela
|Principal Lecturer
|82,756
|2,624
|85,380
|Down, Gordon
|Manager, Student Awards & Financial Support
|77,825
|7,381
|85,206
|Christianson, Tracy
|Lecturer
|83,675
|1,245
|84,919
|Pappas, Evangelitsa
|Lecturer
|84,885
|0
|84,885
|Ford, Laura
|Senior Lecturer
|84,392
|449
|84,841
|Prema, Dipeshkumar
|Lecturer
|84,220
|597
|84,816
|Pawliuk, Tanya
|Lecturer
|81,791
|2,981
|84,773
|Grimm, Chad
|Women's Volleyball Coach
|78,968
|5,762
|84,730
|Osberg, Sarah
|Lecturer
|76,106
|8,531
|84,637
|Marchant, Debora
|OL Faculty Member
|83,745
|684
|84,429
|Gray, Erica
|Lecturer
|83,254
|1,128
|84,383
|Noskova, Jana
|Sessional Lecturer
|83,275
|1,106
|84,381
|Pyne, Derek
|Associate Professor
|83,536
|735
|84,270
|Skoglund, Diana
|Director, Communication & Media Relations
|84,066
|122
|84,188
|Fearey, Garry
|Carpentry Coordinator
|84,130
|0
|84,130
|Anderson, Lucille
|Lecturer
|84,119
|0
|84,119
|Chaput, Stephanie
|Lecturer
|83,274
|816
|84,089
|Gomes, Jenny
|HR Consultant
|77,346
|6,673
|84,020
|Graham, Sarah
|Assistant Registrar, Admissions
|81,072
|2,928
|84,001
|Buckley, Barbara
|Assistant Professor
|82,396
|1,532
|83,928
|Shi, Xiaoping
|Lecturer
|79,960
|3,657
|83,618
|Hanlon, Robert
|Assistant Professor
|80,366
|3,123
|83,489
|Walker, Candace
|Lecturer
|81,519
|1,947
|83,467
|Anderberg, Marian
|Lecturer
|81,446
|1,796
|83,242
|Scarff, Sandra
|Manager, Labour Relations
|81,498
|1,578
|83,076
|Kennedy, Rebecca
|Lecturer
|75,520
|7,265
|82,784
|McDonald, Blair
|Lecturer
|82,532
|150
|82,682
|Chauvette, Amelia
|Lecturer
|82,066
|527
|82,593
|Wood, Joel
|Assistant Professor
|81,207
|1,262
|82,469
|Lauriente, Katherine
|Counsellor I
|80,336
|2,017
|82,353
|Weremczuk, George
|Lecturer
|78,752
|3,457
|82,210
|Davison, Corey
|Lecturer
|79,658
|2,063
|81,721
|Svendsen, Melissa
|Librarian - sessional
|80,169
|1,512
|81,680
|Burkholder, David
|Manager, Learning & Communication Systems
|78,703
|2,791
|81,494
|Joly, Stephen
|Lecturer
|75,723
|5,639
|81,362
|Festinger, Jonathan
|Sessional Lecturer
|79,422
|1,903
|81,325
|Turley, Michael
|Limited Term Lecturer
|78,683
|2,437
|81,119
|Mohr, Christina
|Lecturer
|80,889
|225
|81,114
|Cinel, Julie
|Lecturer
|75,072
|5,988
|81,060
|Dalley, Peter
|Sessional Lecturer
|80,859
|119
|80,978
|Sharma, Mridula
|Sessional Lecturer
|79,885
|1,000
|80,885
|Churchley, John
|Principal Lecturer
|78,812
|2,026
|80,838
|Kennedy, Matthew
|Manager, Integrated Planning & Effectiveness
|78,145
|2,270
|80,415
|Marsden, Sarah
|Assistant Professor
|75,996
|4,343
|80,340
|Reed, Theron
|HR Consultant, Disability and Benefits
|78,703
|1,578
|80,281
|Wiens, Karen
|Manager, IT Client Services
|78,577
|1,423
|80,000
|Stoddard, Alice
|Lecturer
|79,930
|0
|79,930
|Gray, Ioana
|Sessional Lecturer
|79,337
|497
|79,833
|Naqvi, Kimberley
|Lecturer
|77,007
|2,374
|79,381
|Monroe, Ken
|Instructional Designer
|76,029
|3,300
|79,329
|Ng, Franziska
|OL Faculty Member
|79,203
|0
|79,203
|Le Dressay, Carl
|OL Faculty Member
|78,758
|0
|78,758
|Archer, Paul
|Manager, HR Solutions and Analytics
|78,577
|0
|78,577
|O'Byrne, Thomas
|Mechanical Systems Supervisor
|78,001
|470
|78,471
|Hunter, Mercedes
|Director of Development
|75,660
|2,720
|78,380
|Ferguson, Donald
|Lecturer
|75,159
|3,163
|78,321
|Ortner, Catherine
|Associate Professor
|76,501
|1,746
|78,247
|Magdolen, Dusan
|Director of Development
|76,987
|1,254
|78,241
|Wright, Marnie
|OL Faculty Member
|77,597
|636
|78,232
|Rittenhouse, David
|OL Faculty Member
|78,135
|0
|78,135
|Schellenberg, Amie
|Limited Term Lecturer
|75,683
|2,321
|78,004
|Gauthier, Ryan
|Assistant Professor
|75,540
|2,435
|77,974
|McLaughlin, Kirstin
|Lecturer
|76,462
|489
|76,951
|Hammer, Trent
|Lecturer
|75,033
|1,792
|76,824
|Daly, Bryan
|Academic Director, OL
|76,768
|0
|76,768
|Denis, Lisa
|Director of Development
|75,660
|822
|76,483
|Harms, Clifton
|Senior IT Analyst
|75,082
|630
|75,712
|McCarthy, James
|Sessional Lecturer
|75,495
|0
|75,495
Frequently Asked Questions
I can’t find the person I’m looking for on this list. Why is that?
This list only covers employees at TRU who earned more than $75,000 in the 2015 fiscal year, which ran from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017. If you can’t find who you’re looking for, they either earned less than $75,000 or are included in another list, such as the Suppliers of Goods and Services report.
Why are there people on this list who didn’t work at TRU last year?
According to TRU, if someone earned more than $75,000 in wages and/or severance, they would appear on this list. Those only receiving pensions do not appear on this list.
What explains some of the larger travel expenses?
According to TRU, expenses included might include travel (related to research and conferences or recruiting), other travel expenses (meals, accommodation, conference fees), entertaining business prospects and international delegates and moving expenses.
Why does TRU provide this information?
TRU is required to report this information under the Financial Information Act for employees earning $75,000 or more.
Download original data: CSV format
Related: