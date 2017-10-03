Women’s basketball pre-season starts with a loss

The women’s basketball pre-season started off with a loss to the Calgary Dinos as TRU dropped the game 68-60.
TRU was 26-22 up at the half, which included them outscoring 19-8 in the second quarter, but unfortunately the ‘Pack just couldn’t keep it up and got outscored 46-33 in the second half.
Emma Piggin, a fourth-year guard and a former member of Canada’s U19 national team, scored fifteen points and had four rebounds. Fourth-year student and U Sports academic all-Canadian and former Canada West all-star, Michelle Bos, had fourteen points and nine rebounds.
It was a disappointing start for the women’s WolfPack basketball team perhaps not much can be read into in a preseason performance, especially when you consider the fact that players are still trying to get in the best shape possible, fatigue is bound to play a part in some cases and unfortunately that was the case with the WolfPack here.
Scott Reeves wasn’t too disappointed with the WolfPack’s first official exhibition. He spoke to TRU Athletics.
“It was a solid three quarters of basketball,” he said, “Unfortunately the game is four. I felt we competed great and communication was better. But in the fourth, we couldn’t sustain it. Calgary ran us the last three minutes and our transition wasn’t there.”
The explanation makes sense given the time of the season, one would expect the fitness levels to really improve as the team plays more games.
Pre-season is always the time to make mistakes and experiment and so this result is not a huge setback.
Next weekend TRU continues their pre season when they host an exhibition tournament with Carleton Ravens and Alberta Pandas at the Tournament Capital Centre. The season then opens on October 27-28 at MacEwan University.