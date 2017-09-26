Student brings an international take on infinity

TRU graduating visual arts student Emily Dundas Oke’s exhibition Not Quite There displayed themes of infinity and “the never ending” inspired by her study abroad experience in Vilnius, Lithuania. Oke’s show ran Sept. 6 to 22 at the TRU Art Gallery.
Oke recently spent a semester abroad in Vilnius, Lithuania, where she studied philosophy and visual arts. During her time abroad, Oke spent the majority of her time immersed with other international students from all walks of life and styles of art.
All of those showcased in the TRU gallery exhibition were among the group of artists Oke met while abroad. The show only exhibits one Lithuanian artist, the others hailing from various European and Middle Eastern regions.
“Everyone became really close and I was thinking ‘How can we keep working together?’” she said.
Not Quite There is thematically structured around the notion of infinity and the idea of continuity. Oke built this theme after her own experiences abroad and how she believed the experience could be for others.
“I noticed emerging themes among the works of other students living in Vilnius and that was the idea of something that goes on forever – something that does not reach an end.”
Along with themes of infinity the exhibition also carried the use of technology in all of the pieces in some form or another, including the audio-visual work “New Infinity” by Erik Gustafsson and Eugenia Lapteva, and Guillermo Miranda’s augmented reality book.
The exhibition also featured traditional mediums of charcoal and textiles. Milica Jankovic’s charcoal drawings looked to rid the images of facial details, keeping the simplicity, while also focusing on details of atmosphere, clothing and technology motioning that that these details play a hand in communicating a recognizable person.
“It’s important to show the relationship between person and person, and what these new technologies mean to our relationships.”
Not Quite there worked to bring together artists to question what may have given rise to the trend of “never-ending” and how we may learn about ourselves, each other, and the 21st century situation.
The TRU Gallery introduces a new show titled “No Time to Say Hello, Goodbye” which will run Sept. 27 to Oct. 13. The exhibition features four mature female students pursuing BFAs. No Time to Say Hello, Goodbye revolves around the notion of persistence and hard work these women face in their university experiences at TRU.