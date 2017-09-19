Western Canada Theatre opens 42nd season with a bang

Western Canada Theatre opens their 42nd season with a charming production of The Best Brothers starring Ryan James Miller as Kyle Best and Aidan Desalaiz as Hamilton Best.
The Best Brothers was written by Daniel MacIvor, one of Canada’s most celebrated playwrights. The WCT production is directed by Sharon Bajer with costume design by Suzannah Marriott. The creative team also includes Kamloops locals Ross Nichols as the set and lighting designer and Christine Leroux as the stage manager.
The production features two adult brothers; Hamilton Best, the older, uptight brother who needs life to fall perfectly into plan, and his younger brother Kyle Best, who is slightly more flighty and careless in certain situations. When their mother Bunny unexpectedly dies in a fluke accident involving a large drag queen named Pina Colada, the two brothers are left to arrange the funeral.
While only two actors performed in the production, the character of Bunny Best lives through both Miller and Desalaiz. Both actors brought Bunny to life of the stage, giving the audience a taste of the exciting and sometimes unorthodox life of Mrs. Best.
Throughout the story the situations the two brothers are thrown into unearths some hidden rivalries, like who the favourite brother really was. The two brothers who have live two very different lives are forced together to sort out the life of their eccentric mother.
The situation gets even more complicated when personal life issues start creeping up on Hamilton, causing him to start losing control of his plans he had laid out for his life. Then the issue of what to do with mother’s beloved pet Italian Greyhound, Enzo, who had a habit of destroying expensive furniture.
This production is a realistic look into life, death and aging parents with comic relief to keep you smiling throughout the show. The characters are hilarious, real and believable. Miller and Desalaiz gave a realistic look into the dysfunction that can occur in a family after a tragedy yet kept the audience laughing with the added touch of dark humour.
The Best Brothers is co-produced in collaboration with Theatre NorthWest in Prince George, another B.C. Interior year-round professional theatre company.
The Best Brothers will run Sept. 14 to 23 at the Pavilion Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at the Kamloops Live! Box Office at 250-374-5483.