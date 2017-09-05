What Did I Miss? The best summer flicks reviewed

While the summer was certainly chock full of Blockbuster releases going back as far as this past March, it didn’t seem to help the box office as theatres pulled in their worst summer season in 16 years. Though that doesn’t mean they were bad films. In fact, these are films that you definitely do not want to miss out on.
Wonder Woman
Featuring a genuine and heartfelt story and told with a passion for the source material, Patty Jenkins did the unimaginable by giving DC’s fledgling cinematic universe a kick of adrenaline and making the best superhero experience of the summer. Gal Gadot is energizing as the titular woman of wonder who isn’t afraid to kick ass, take names, and show the boys how it’s done. What’s that? You missed out on seeing this gem? Well, don’t worry, as TRUSU will be showing Wonder Woman on Sept. 21 outside the campus activity centre as part of this year’s outdoor movie night.
Baby Driver
Unparalleled in its attention to detail, Edgar Wright’s action packed car-musical spun out in theatres earlier this summer to a kickin’ soundtrack and enough gas to lap its competition for days. While this year’s iteration of the Fast and Furious franchise upped the ante with CGI cars by the dozen it was the practical stunts performed in sync with music that truly displayed a unique voice. Wright once again displays an absolute mastery over his medium and ties it all together with slick editing and killer performances from Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, and the radiant Lily James.
A Ghost Story
Does life matter? If you find yourself pondering this then this second collaboration between the trio of Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara and director David Lowery might fit your Nietzsche. A simple love/death story spun into a galaxy-spanning, time-bending saga has one of the most important and gut wrenching scenes of the year: and yes it involves pie. A signal to all arthouse fans the film is: frustrating and confusing and impenetrable, but it is all the better for it.
The Big Sick
Kumail Nanjiani is a funny guy. Those who know of his stand-up comedy and work on shows like Silicon Valley know that but little did they know of how he got to where he is today. A somewhat retelling of how he met his wife, Kumail stars against Zoe Kazan in a story co-written with his wife Emily V. Gordon. The Big Sick is an enduring and gentle portrayal of the ugliness of love and the hard work needed to keep it going that also features some of the funniest lines of the year.
The Lost City of Z
The word epic is used to describe too many things lately yet rarely does it find more an apt use than in James Gray’s flawless film. Following a man’s decade long obsession of finding a secret lost city in Amazon, we follow as he leaves his wife, his children and the world for a grand quest that outlasts lives, and wars but never the unending desire for greatness.
Other films you should not miss out on include but are not limited to: Dunkirk, Annabelle: Creation, The Beguiled, Lady Macbeth and Beatriz At Dinner.