Construction delayed, closures continue until mid-semester

A number of areas on the east side of campus will remain closed into the fall semester due to construction delays on work that was supposed to be wrapped up by the end of August.
Director of facilities Warren Asuchak said in a letter to university staff and faculty that the problem is with delayed issued-for-construction drawings related to shallow utilities.
“These changes are unfortunate and beyond our control,” Asuchak said in the letter.
“We recognize that they will have a big impact on the day-to-day schedules of many students, faculty, staff and visitors. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that will occur and encourage you to look into several alternate, sustainable options now available for travelling to and from campus.”
The areas closed are the East Gate entrance, all of parking lot E, the Summit Gate entrance, all of University Drive from McGill to the Summit exit and parking lot A2 behind Old Main.
TRU recommends using transit, ridesharing, walking or cycling and its Zipcar program as “sustainable options.”