Letter to TRU students during the current wildfire emergency

The letter below was posted on TRU’s Facebook page on July 11, 2017.
Dear TRU Students,
Thompson Rivers University is in the midst of supporting evacuees from areas affected by wildfires. We are shocked by the impact these fires are having on our communities, our students and their families. The magnitude of the damage to the region, and the tragic impact on its residents, are beyond what most of us can even imagine. Our thoughts are with those impacted during what must be an extremely difficult time. We will provide updates on the current situation for students on this site: http://www.tru.ca/alerts/wildfires.html.
At this time, the TRU Williams Lake campus as well as the TRU 100 Mile House Regional Centre remain closed.
TRU’s Kamloops campus and other regional centres remain open and classes in these locations remain in session. We encourage you to make appropriate arrangements with your instructors if transportation, health, family or other challenges are affecting your studies. If you require support in making arrangements, please contact the Office of Student Affairs at studentaffairs@tru.ca. Personal counselling is also available to students in Kamloops (Room OM 1631).
When you joined Thompson Rivers University, you became part of a connected and caring educational community. Your continued well-being and success are important to us, and we are committed to supporting you as you continue your journey to seek, find and live your full potential.
Please get in touch whenever you’re ready. Our very best to you and your family.
Sincerely yours,
Christine Adam
Dean of Students