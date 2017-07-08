University will house and support wildfire evacuees

Thompson Rivers University says that the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has asked for support in accommodating some 1,500 evacuees displaced by wildfires in the region.
TRU says it will provide group lodging in the gym basement and is looking at other venues if the need escalates. Vice-president advancement Christopher Seguin said that about 20 beds were used last night and at least 100 are expected to be used tonight. Food and first-aid are also available on site.
The BC Wildfire Service noted on its social media accounts that 138 new fires were reported or discovered on July 7. As a result of the situation, the provincial government has declared a state of emergency – the first for a wildfire situation in 14 years.
The village of Cache Creek was evacuated in the afternoon of July 7 following a quickly spreading wildfire that has since grown to 4,000 hectares.
Those with questions or concerns can call Stacey Jyrkkanen, TRU director of emergency management, at 250-320-5805 or email sjyrkkanen@tru.
Story last updated July 8, 12:36 p.m. PDT