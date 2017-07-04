Element Music Festival returns for its second year

Later this summer, Snug Lake will come alive with music, lights and more as the Element Music Festival returns for a second year. The festival, which runs from August 3 to 6, is located just outside Princeton in the B.C. interior and will be host to a variety of bands and artists.
Over the course of three nights, festival-goers will be treated to more than just good tunes, however. While Snug Lake provides a source of refreshment for those looking to cool off, the surrounding area has many hiking trails for those looking to enjoy nature and a bit of seclusion.
Much like last year, food trucks, as well as craft and merchandise vendors will be there for the duration of the festival.
Last August, the festival brought nearly 300 people to Snug Lake, this year Keith Duggan, Element’s head organizer, expects to dwarf that number.
“After our test event last year, we’ve expanded everything times ten, for a capacity of 4,000 in 2017,” Duggan said. “Bigger stage, more sound and lighting, more site decor, more camping including a family camp and more kid’s activities. Just more of everything.”
While there are a smaller number of acts than last year, Duggan said that this year’s line-up is much more “top-tier.”
“Element 2017 represents the greatest collection of improvisational jam band musicians on a single festival lineup since the 1967 Trips Festival in Vancouver,” Duggan said. “What festival goers can expect to experience is a festival unlike anything that’s happened in B.C. for 50 years.”
Attendants of last year’s festival will recognize some returning artists as well. Colorado-based band Genetics and Vancouver’s Five Alarm Funk and The Big Easy Funk Ensemble will all be at Element again this year.
In addition to expanding the festival grounds and securing more high-quality acts, Duggan and his team have also been hard at work expanding walking trails and site lighting. A ticketed late-night venue has also been added to the grounds, Duggan said.
While the planning of this year’s festival has kept its organizers busy since the end of Element last year, Duggan is sure that everything will be ready to go before August 3.
While Element’s organizers are aware of what happened with the Pemberton Music Festival, that event’s cancellation has had no effect on the planning of Element, according to Duggan.
“We don’t base our work or our planning on what other festivals are doing. That makes no sense. We focus on what we’re doing and how we can provide the best possible event for our guests,” Duggan said.
Despite this, Duggan is disappointed at Pemberton’s cancellation. Not only did it leave many people upset and feeling scammed, but it also reflected very poorly on the music festival industry, Duggan said.
“We hope that some of the people that got burned by PMF and are looking for an alternative summer Music Festival choose [Element], and we will do our best to see that those folks are very happy that they made that decision,” Duggan said.
Tickets for Element are already available on their website, with packages ranging from $50 for a two-day late night pass to $300 for the full four-day pass.
More information, including the festival lineup and schedule can be found at elementfestival.info.