Campus clubs unite to mark the end of Ramadan

TRU’s Muslim students have come together to hold this year’s Eid Celebration Dinner on June 26 to mark the end of Ramadan.
The dinner, which will mark the end of a month of fasting during Ramadan, is being organized by a number of campus clubs, including the TRUSU Saudi Club, the TRUSU Pakistan Club, the TRUSU Bangladesh Club and the TRU Muslim Students Association.
This year, the dinner is open to everyone and represents are more united celebration compared to past years where clubs would hold dinners individually intended for those from specific countries. The June 26 dinner will not only be open to students and non-students and Muslims and non-Muslims, it will also emphasize interculturalism, with speeches, presentations and videos from Muslims from all over the world.
Muslim Students Association president Ibrahim Hamid said it’s important that Muslim students have a place to celebrate Eid here in Kamloops.
“This is your hometown, this is your own place. You can celebrate Eid here,” he said.
Hamid has also worked with the Kamloops Islamic Association and Ayesha Mosque to organize the event, and predicts there will be 200 people in attendance.
The event will feature speeches, videos and games for kids, and of course, food. Start time is 5 p.m. in the Campus Activity Centre’s Grand Hall.
Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased by contacting Saiful Islam at 250-299-3081.