TRU campus address to change, effective May 1

Starting May 1, Thompson Rivers University’s address will change to 805 TRU Way. Its postal code, V2C 0C8 will remain the same.
“The university’s new mailing address is a major milestone in a wayfinding project to improve emergency response to the campus, enable students and visitors to more easily locate campus venues and allow The Reach development to have legal addresses separate from TRU,” read a TRU news release posted on the university’s website Thursday.
The release also states that the City of Kamloops has assigned every campus building a physical address, and that in coming months, TRU’s addresses will be integrated into B.C.’s emergency communication systems.
Canada Post will redirect mail sent to TRU’s old address, 900 McGill Road, until April 30, 2018.