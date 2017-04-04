Muslim Students Association gets a re-launch

Last week, the TRU Muslim Students Association (a TRUSU club) officially reopened on campus. Ibrahim Mussa, the president of TRU Muslim Student’s Association, has decided to take initiative and reach out to Muslim students studying at TRU.
The TRU Muslim club first launched in 2009, but two years ago, the previous association’s president graduated from TRU and left the university, and the club’s activities have since been suspended. This year Mussa, a second-year student, has decided to revive the club.
It took two days to gather all the signatures required to reactivate the club with TRUSU. Along with organizing special events, association members will work together to try to improve Halal food services on campus and support freshmen that might need any sort of information.
There are around 200 Muslim students on campus from a variety of countries, according to Mussa. The Muslim association aims to support and provide information for freshmen who might need any sort of back-home feeling.
There are many students fighting with homesickness and the club’s activities could help such students overcome some cultural barriers. The association is planning to organize events that will mark special Muslim dates, such as Eid and Ramadan. Events will help students bind cultures together to experience a small taste of Islamic spirituality and culture.
“There are many Muslims on campus from different cultures and we want to know each other. Such an association will help us to get together, know each other, and provide help as well. For me personally, I really value gathering in special events like Eid and Ramadan, it [feels like] home. We are pleased to hear that the association reopened, and I think it is the best way to bring us all together,” said Nada Alsalahi, an international student from Saudi Arabia.
The association’s plan is to organize a discussion session as soon as possible, in order to confer on upcoming activities and implement the annual agenda for next year. Mussa is planning on meeting after students complete their assignments and finals for this semester.
“Now we are trying to inform as many Muslim students as we can about [the] club’s activity on out Facebook page, and on our WhatsApp group. We need to plan activities, as well as we need to assign those activities so that everyone will be responsible for something,” says Mussa.
Inayat Ur Rehman, the vice-president of the TRU Muslim Students Association and current student caucus member with TRUSU, said that the association will be seeking financial support from the student union in the form of club funding and grants.
“Muslim students should be supported on campus, as well as outside of TRU, especially during such days as Ramadan and Eid when students are most likely to feel homesick. For that reason, we believe that collective celebration will help all the Muslims experience a taste of our homeland,” said Mussa.