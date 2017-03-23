2017 TRUSU General Election results

The Student Advocacy Coalition slate has swept the 2017 TRUSU General Election.
In the three contested positions, Tatiana Gilbert was elected TRUSU president, Cole Hickson was elected vice-president external and Emiko Ohama was named women’s representative. All other candidates received a “yes” vote by at least an 85 per cent margin.
According to TRUSU, voter turnout for the election was 9.4 per cent – half of last year’s 18.8 per cent turnout.
Elected candidates will take their positions after the end of this semester.
|Elected
|Candidate
|Position
|Affiliation
|Votes
|Mattias Eriksson
|President
|Progressive Advocates
|137 (23%)
|✅
|Tatiana Gilbert
|President
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|468 (77%)
|✅
|Caitlin Orteza
|Vice President Equity
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|Yes (92%)
|Zerubbabel Asress
|VP External
|Progressive Advocates
|231 (38%)
|✅
|Cole Hickson
|VP External
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|373 (62%)
|✅
|Janelle Lapointe
|VP Internal
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|Yes (92%)
|✅
|Gagandeep Singh
|VP Services
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|Yes (86%)
|✅
|James-Dean Aleck
|Aboriginal representative
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|Yes (91%)
|✅
|Emmanuel Daramola
|Graduate students’ rep
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|Yes (92%)
|✅
|Simranjit Aulakh
|International students’ rep
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|Yes (92%)
|✅
|Dale Drozda
|LGBTQ representative
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|Yes (90%)
|✅
|Inayat Ur-Rehman
|Visible minorities rep
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|Yes (88%)
|Saprina Chandi
|Women’s representative
|Progressive Advocates
|238 (41%)
|✅
|Emiko Ohama
|Women’s representative
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|342 (59%)
|✅
|Brandon Hayashi
|Campaigns committee rep
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|Yes (92%)
|✅
|Aanchal Mogla
|Campaigns committee rep
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|Yes (85%)
|✅
|Richard Abankwa
|Entertainment committee rep
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|Yes (92%)
|✅
|Usra Gohar
|Entertainment committee rep
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|Yes (85%)
|✅
|Inderpreet Bains
|Services committee rep
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|Yes (88%)
|✅
|Arjun Gill
|Services committee rep
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|Yes (87%)
|✅
|Mwansa Kaunda
|Student caucus steering cmte. rep
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|Yes (91%)
|✅
|Mico Miege-Moffat
|Student caucus steering cmte. rep
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|Yes (86%)