2017 TRUSU General Election results

Student Advocacy Coalition sweeps election, taking all 19 positions

News Mar. 23, 2017

The Student Advocacy Coalition slate has swept the 2017 TRUSU General Election.

In the three contested positions, Tatiana Gilbert was elected TRUSU president, Cole Hickson was elected vice-president external and Emiko Ohama was named women’s representative. All other candidates received a “yes” vote by at least an 85 per cent margin.

According to TRUSU, voter turnout for the election was 9.4 per cent – half of last year’s 18.8 per cent turnout.

Elected candidates will take their positions after the end of this semester.

Elected Candidate Position Affiliation Votes
Mattias Eriksson President Progressive Advocates 137 (23%)
Tatiana Gilbert President Student Advocacy Coalition 468 (77%)
Caitlin Orteza Vice President Equity Student Advocacy Coalition Yes (92%)
Zerubbabel Asress VP External Progressive Advocates 231 (38%)
Cole Hickson VP External Student Advocacy Coalition 373 (62%)
Janelle Lapointe VP Internal Student Advocacy Coalition Yes (92%)
Gagandeep Singh VP Services Student Advocacy Coalition Yes (86%)
James-Dean Aleck Aboriginal representative Student Advocacy Coalition Yes (91%)
Emmanuel Daramola Graduate students’ rep Student Advocacy Coalition Yes (92%)
Simranjit Aulakh International students’ rep Student Advocacy Coalition Yes (92%)
Dale Drozda LGBTQ representative Student Advocacy Coalition Yes (90%)
Inayat Ur-Rehman Visible minorities rep Student Advocacy Coalition Yes (88%)
Saprina Chandi Women’s representative Progressive Advocates 238 (41%)
Emiko Ohama Women’s representative Student Advocacy Coalition 342 (59%)
Brandon Hayashi Campaigns committee rep Student Advocacy Coalition Yes (92%)
Aanchal Mogla Campaigns committee rep Student Advocacy Coalition Yes (85%)
Richard Abankwa Entertainment committee rep Student Advocacy Coalition Yes (92%)
Usra Gohar Entertainment committee rep Student Advocacy Coalition Yes (85%)
Inderpreet Bains Services committee rep Student Advocacy Coalition Yes (88%)
Arjun Gill Services committee rep Student Advocacy Coalition Yes (87%)
Mwansa Kaunda Student caucus steering cmte. rep Student Advocacy Coalition Yes (91%)
Mico Miege-Moffat Student caucus steering cmte. rep Student Advocacy Coalition Yes (86%)

