Summer groundbreaking for university village project, The Reach

TRU says construction will begin this summer on a four-storey “market condominium development” behind Old Main.
The new 57,000 square-foot building, part of the TRU Community Trust’s university village project called The Reach, will be built by Cape Construction, a Vancouver-based development company that has active projects in B.C.’s lower mainland and north, and Alberta. The company has also completed a number of luxury and boutique housing developments and residential condominium projects in the lower mainland and done seismic upgrades, according to the company’s website.
“Cape is an experienced and enthusiastic development partner who has agreed to build exactly what we envisioned for our first land offering,” said Finlay Sinclair, president and CEO of the TRU Community Trust in a news release. “We couldn’t be happier with this historic partnership.”
The new building, along with construction materials, is expected to occupy approximately 170 parking spaces in Lot A, one of TRU’s busiest parking lots, located on the north side of Old Main.
Parking for the development itself will be located beneath it, underground, according to early planning documents.
While no student-specific housing is expected to be included in the building’s offerings, the results of a study conducted by the Scion Group looking at student housing demand are expected to be shared next week at a TRU Board of Governors meeting.
While Building B will be the first development of the first phase of The Reach, plans also include residential developments behind the International Building and along the north east corner of campus, next to Building B.