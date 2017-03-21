Women judges talk career paths, offer advice at law event

Last week An Evening with Women Judges gave an exclusive opportunity to 24 female TRU law students to hear from representatives of the Canadian Chapter of the International Association of Women Judges.
Four experienced judges, including key organizing figure and B.C. Provincial Court Judge Shehni Dossa, were virtuously sharing their job-related experiences and were giving professional advice to young law school representatives. The dinner was held in an informal setting and allowed law students address a variety of questions to the judges.
“It is a very rare opportunity where we get such esteemed judges to come, sit down and talk one-to-one with our students. It is always an interesting thing to see how someone got where they are because it is not always from point A to point B as you can imagine,” said Katrina Harding, events coordinator with the faculty of law.
“Instead, you have an opportunity to talk to professionals and ask them how they succeeded or went through certain challenges, which women in particular face, so students had a wonderful opportunity to get advice from professionals.”
Judges rotated around through the tables every 15 minutes to meet with students.
“I thoroughly enjoyed the evening with the judges. They shared a lot about what it was like for them as women in the field and how they got to where they are now. It was also great hearing about how they divided their time between family and work,” said Cemeka Douglas, a TRU law student and founder of Black Law Students’ Association.
Judge Shehni Dossa, as well as Justice Daphne Smith (B.C. Court of Appeal), Justice Hope Hyslop, a B.C. Supreme Court representative, and Judge Stella Frame (B.C. Provincial Court) were all engaging with young aspiring lawyers.
“It is important to hold such events because it shows diversity in the legal field. Women are important to every aspect of society and deserve recognition for their amazing accomplishments. Also, holding such events allows us as budding female lawyers to know that even though it may be difficult to succeed in an industry that makes it difficult for you, it is still possible, ” Douglas said.