Local retro rockers set to release first EP

Elsewhere formed just over a year and a half ago. Born and raised in Kamloops, the group’s three members are Jared Doherty, Anthony Splane and Jared Wilman.
Each of the band’s members is inspired by different genres and they all have a wide range of influences in their music.
“Jared is a very jazz-influenced drummer, he loves jazz. I come from a bit of a folky background and Anthony is inspired by more progressive bands,” Doherty said.
The group melds genres together to create a retro sound.
“It’s kind of psychedelic pop, with some references to some ‘60s and ‘70s sensibilities. I’m very inspired vocally by people like James Taylor, Simon and Garfunkel, the Beatles… just very focused on the melody,” Doherty said.
The five-song EP represents the grind that many adults face in their journey growing up. Doherty said that the songs are all very personal and represent a lot of his own struggles.
“[There are] themes of that early to mid-twenties sense of confusion and not really knowing what direction to go in. And just being kind of listless, watching the days go by and trying to figure out what to do with the rest of your life,” Doherty said.
The EP is not only infused with retro vibes but will be available in a unique way: on cassette tape.
“It’s kind of a throwback thing, people are really into vinyl these days and think in some cases it’s just interesting,” Doherty said. “Since cassettes are cheaper, you can sell them for cheaper, and make it more appealing to the person who is going to buy it in that way.”
Elsewhere will being playing alongside Echo Beach and Chatterbox at 8 p.m. on March 31 at Padlock Studios. Their self-titled EP will be released on cassette at the event, and digitally on Bandcamp.