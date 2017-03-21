Enactus TRU wins big at regional competition

TRU’s chapter of international entrepreneurship club Enactus finished second place in the Scotiabank Youth Empowerment Challenge for their project “On Your Own” in the western Canada regional competition held last month.
“Seeing what like-minded people can accomplish when they are still just university students is truly inspiring, and it’s pretty great to be a part of something like that,” said club president Katie Doherty.
Facing schools like Simon Fraser University, University of Regina, the British Columbia Institute of Technology, University of British Columbia, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, Brandon University and Capilano University was a tough task, as many of the teams have larger clubs, but the success TRU has had with On Your Own shone through.
The project is focused on providing help to at-risk youth in Kamloops, specifically those aging out of foster care and group homes, through workshops on topics to set them up for success, such as budgeting and resume creating.
What set TRU apart was their establishment of a bursary with the help of the BC Government and United Way, guaranteeing five at-risk teenagers per year full tuition at TRU for at least twenty years.
The award for second place was a $1,000 cash influx from Enactus International. Rich Baker, the project leader, said, “It was a very humbling experience to be recognized for the great work that the On Your Own team accomplished.” As for the prize money, the team intends “to set up an entrepreneurial community gardening system for at-risk youth in the community.”
The contest was judged by business experts in various fields, with teams giving three-minute presentations about their project to a panel of over twelve judges who then determine which project fits their criteria the best.
The group now turns their attention to Enactus Nationals, held this May in Vancouver, where they will compete against schools from coast to coast, all in the name of improving others lives.