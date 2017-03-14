Kamloops Film Festival in review: Angry Indian Goddesses

Each year, The Omega reviews the films presented at the Kamloops Film Festival. The festival came to a close on March 11.
Angry Indian Goddesses is directed and written by Pan Nalin, the film coins itself as being India’s first female buddy movie. The film follows seven women as they return home to Goa for their friend Freida’s (Sarah-Jane Dias) upcoming wedding. This surprise announcement strikes the need for an impromptu bachelorette party.
The seven women in this film come together as old friends from college. The group is diverse and seems to capture the modern society of India in a nutshell. Freida is a well-established photographer who is extremely independent and strong-willed. Su (Sandhya Mridul) is a working mom who is a businesswoman. Nargis (Tannishtha Chatterjee) is an activist, Joanna (Amrit Maghera) is an aspiring Bollywood actress, Pammy (Pavleen Gujral) is a housewife who at times appears more like a trophy wife, Mad (Anushka Manchanda) is a singer in Bollywood and Lakshmi (Rajshri Deshpande) is the house servant. Although these women encompass different aspects of the society, they refuse to be defined by a title.
The film tries very hard to get rid of stereotypes regarding women in living India, while the women in this film are tired of trying to fit into the traditional women/wife image. Angry Indian Goddesses touches on these misogynistic ideas that women are forced to deal with. All of the women portrayed in this film are strong, independent and ready to fight the oppression that so many others face.
The portrayal of this important message of equality is what Angry Indian Goddesses does best.
My main complaints coming out of this film was the pacing and its lack of focus. The film is fun at first, but drags on a bit when the fun leaves and anger takes its place. Yes, these women are rightfully angry about many things, but this film has way too many things going on at once. All of these things happening throughout the film make it lack focus, and at times hard to follow.
Overall, Angry Indian Goddesses was an okay film that didn’t take itself too seriously but had an important message to tell.