Only three positions will be contested in coming TRUSU election

This year’s TRUSU general election won’t leave students with too many choices. Out of the 19 positions students will vote on, only three will be contested by more than one candidate. The remaining 16 open positions will be put to a yes or no vote.
The contested positions are for president, vice president external and women’s representative.
For president, Mattias Eriksson on the Progressive Advocacy (PA) slate, and Tatiana Gilbert on the Student Advocacy Coalition (SAC) slate. One notable absence is current TRUSU president Brian Chiduuro, who ran with SAC and won the presidency last year, but is not on the ballot this year.
For vice president external, Zerubbabel Asress (PA) and Cole Hickson (SAC) are both campaigning for the spot.
Finally, Saprina Chandi and Emiko Ohama are up for the role of women’s representative.
Hickson and Gilbert currently hold director-at-large positions with TRUSU.
In uncontested positions, Caitlin Orteza, currently LGBTQ representative, is running for vice president equity; James-Dean Aleck will run again for Aboriginal representative; and Gagandeep Singh, currently vice president internal, is running for vice president services.
New positions on the ballot this year will all be yes or no votes. They include vice president services, vice president equity, visible minorities’ representative and two each for the following: campaigns committee representative, entertainment committee representative, services committee representative and student caucus steering committee representative.
SAC is running a candidate for each position and there are no independent candidates.
Complete candidate list
President
– Mattias Eriksson | PA
– Tatiana Gilbert | SAC
Vice President Equity
– Caitlin Orteza | SAC
Vice President External
– Zerubbabel Asress | PA
– Cole Hickson | SAC
Vice President Internal
– Janelle Lapointe | SAC
Vice President Services
– Gagandeep Singh | SAC
Aboriginal Representative
– James-Dean Aleck | SAC
Graduate Students’ Representative
– Emmanuel Daramola | SAC
International Students’ Representative
– Simranjit Aulakh | SAC
LGBTQ Representative
– Dale Drozda | SAC
Visible Minorities’ Representative
– Inayat Ur-Rehman | SAC
Women’s Representative
– Saprina Chandi | PA
– Emiko Ohama | SAC
Campaigns Committee Representatives (2)
– Brandon Hayashi | SAC
– Aanchal Mogla | SAC
Entertainment Committee Representatives (2)
– Richard Abankwa | SAC
– Usra Gohar | SAC
Services Committee Representatives (2)
– Inderpreet Bains | SAC
– Arjun Gill | SAC
Student Caucus Steering Committee Reps (2)
– Mwansa Kaunda | SAC
– Mico Miege-Moffat | SAC