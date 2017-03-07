Three receive all-star nods following quarter-finals loss

WolfPack women's volleyball team made UBC work for it in the CanWest playoffs

Sports Mar. 7, 2017

Iuliia Pakhomenko and Kendra Finch at Saturday’s game against the UBC Thunderbirds. (Wilson Wong/UBC Athletics)

The WolfPack women’s volleyball team was really up against it in the Canada West quarter-finals. Facing the UBC Thunderbirds, who went 20-4 this past season, the WolfPack managed to keep close in their first game and made a run for it in the second, but ultimately lost two straight games and will not advance in the playoffs.

In Friday’s 3-0 loss, a bad start turned into a redeeming next two sets as the team went 16-25, 23-25 and 24-26.

“We came out a little bit nervous and got away from our game plan. We started to speed up the game a little too much and couldn’t find our rhythm,” said head coach Chad Grimm following the first game, according to a TRU Athletics news release.

Iullia Pakhomenko had 13 kills on 28 chances, 8 digs and 2 service aces.

The second game was a very different story for the WolfPack, but the result was the same. The women took the Thunderbirds to five sets, going 25-27, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18 and 13-15.

Pakhomenko and Rachel Windhorst both gave stand-out performances. Pakhomenko delivered 20 kills on 62 opportunities, 11 digs, 2 block assists and an ace, while Windhorst brought 20 kills on 48 chances, had 6 digs, 2 block assists and an ace.

“Obviously a tough one. I thought we fought really well. It was really difficult to drop the first two but a huge credit to the girls: they didn’t give up: they fought, they clawed, they did everything in their control to give themselves a chance,” Grimm said in a TRU Athletics release.

For its efforts, the WolfPack women landed three players on this week’s Canada West all-star teams. Iullia Pakhomenko was named a first-team all-star, and Mikayla Funk and Abby Spratt were named to the all-rookie team.

Related

Leave a Reply