The Liar offers comedy and charm

Directed by TRU’s own Robin Nichol, a theatre professor, comes Actors Workshop Theatre’s third production of the season. The Liar takes place in Paris and is a period piece set in 1643 adapted by David Ives from Pierre Corneille’s Le Menteur.
The story begins with Cliton, a servant looking for work, when he meets newcomer Dorante, played by Joel Feenstra, an over-the-top storyteller who can not seem to keep the truth straight. He hires Cliton, played by Jeffery Daniels, who is out of work because he can only tell the truth no matter how blunt it may be.
Dorante spins himself a huge web of lies and often manages to back himself into a corner that only a master liar could get out of. The true trouble starts when he falls in love with a woman named Clarice who is secretly engaged to another man by the name of Alcippe.
The situation is made even more complicated when he mistakes her from a different woman named Lucrece, a feisty young woman played by Paige Caswell.
Feenstra gives a perfectly eccentric and hilarious execution for this role. He offers a sense of grandness that carries through the entire production. However, it is Daniels as Cliton that is the real star of the show. Daniels gives a clever performance that is both funny and fantastic. The relationship between these two is both convincing and almost somewhat brotherly.
Other notable performances came from Peter Navratil as the always enraged Alcippe and Brooke Ballam as the sometimes naive Geronte. Both Navratil and Ballam added a charm to the production that put it over the top.
The characters often break the fourth wall, addressing the audience as part of the story. Which just adds to the madness of it all, in the best possible way. Although the message of this film lacked in real depth, it was made up by thee wonderful characters and great direction.
The show will run at 7:30 p.m. from March 9 to 11. Tickets are $14 each and can be purchased at the box office in Old Main or by calling 250-377-6100.