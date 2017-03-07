Kamloops Film Festival in review: Window Horses

Each year, The Omega reviews the films presented at the Kamloops Film Festival. The festival runs through March 11.
From writer, director and animator Ann Marie Fleming comes Window Horses, an animated film that embodies and celebrates poetry.
The film follows Rosie Ming, as portrayed by Sandra Oh, a young aspiring poet from Vancouver that is of Persian and Chinese descent. Rosie is a fast food clerk that is obsessed with Paris, even though she has never actually been to France. She gets invited to a poetry festival in Iran after self-publishing her first book of poems “My Eye Full, Poems by a Person Who Has Never Been to France.”
This film follows a journey of creation and self-development, as Rosie learns more about her past, her heritage and what the art of poetry means for her. Rosie learns about Iran’s poetic past, embracing the history of famous Iranian poets Hafez and Rumi. These poets help Rosie to both grow as an artist and learn more about her Persian heritage.
Rosie is also introduced to the history of her Chinese descent by an exiled Chinese poet named Di Di, who she meets while at the poetry festival. Di Di teaches her about the Tiananmen Square protests that happened in China in 1989. He also helps her to develop a deeper meaning for her poetry.
The film showcases different cultures in an extremely poetic way that makes it impossible not to fall in love with the imagery shown on screen. Coming from a small animation team of just 16, this impressive film is not only well crafted but incredibly unique.