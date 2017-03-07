Kamloops Film Festival in review: The Sun at Midnight

Each year, The Omega reviews the films presented at the Kamloops Film Festival. The festival runs through March 11.
What do you do when you’re stuck in the middle of nowhere, with only the nature to look at and a man you just met along the way to talk to? The Sun at Midnight is such a story of Lia (Devery Jacobs), who skips a small town she was forced to live in to find civilization and Alfred (Duane Howard), a hunter, joins her on her journey.
The film starts with a crying 16-year-old Lia, who is forced to give up her big-city lifestyle and go back to her roots and live with her grandma in the little town of Fort McPherson. She is not very happy about being forced to grow up in a place where her mom grew up and then on top of that she is bullied for being so big-city like. She feels trapped in a town where the sun doesn’t set and decides to run away.
On this not-so-planned journey of hers, she does find something she had been looking for: herself. She is seen enjoying her own company and so happy to be by herself without any kind of reception from the world.
On the other hand, Alfred an old and wise hunter from the Cariboo is a quiet man who minds his own business and has a sharp presence of mind. The film mainly rests on the shoulders of these two characters that are still recovering from their own kinds of grief and trying to find themselves. The two develop a deep friendship, and Lia finally starts to enjoy the ever present sun that she once rejected. If nothing, the film teaches you how there is happiness in being by yourself, away from all kinds of technology and just nature to help you find yourself. It’s a story of survival, and you cannot survive without challenges.