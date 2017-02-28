Western Canada Theatre announces its 2017-18 season

Western Canada Theatre announced the upcoming shows that will mark the company’s 42nd season. This season will focus on mostly Canadian stories that deal with self-reflection, celebration and renewal. The 2017-18 season consists of six new Canadian works and two world premieres.
The Best Brothers
Sept. 14 to 23, 2017 at the Pavilion Theatre
This edgy and caring modern comedy is a story of family, about a woman who dies after an accident at a gay pride parade. This tragic event leaves her two middle-aged sons to deal with her funeral arrangements and personal life. The boys deal with their mother’s death, sibling rivalry and are forced the face the idea of finally growing up. The show was written by Daniel MacIvor and produced in association with Theatre NorthWest in Prince George.
Million Dollar Quartet
Oct.12 to 21, 2017 at the Sagebrush Theatre
Taking inspirations from legends like Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. Taking place in 1956 on a warm December day in Memphis, Tennessee based on the legends of early rock and roll. This Broadway hit musical united Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis for a unique Sun Records studio recording session. This production includes classic songs like “Hound Dog,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Folsom Prison Blues” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” The Million Dollar Quartet was based on the book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux.
A Christmas Carol
Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, 2017 at the Sagebrush Theatre
The classic tale by Charles Dickens tells a tale of greed, ghosts and lessons learned. Taking place on Christmas Eve in London, the greedy and miserable Ebenezer Scrooge is forced to see the error of his ways. He is visited by three ghosts who represent the past, present and future. Adapted by James MacDonald, this theatrical version will offer WCT audience members a twist on the classic story.
The Birds and the Bees
Jan. 25 to Feb. 3, 2018 at the Sagebrush Theatre
A feisty romantic comedy about beekeeping and turkey farming. The show promotes messages of family and the importance of relationships with grown children. This suggestive show is about finding your true love, no matter your age. The play was written by Mark Crawford and produced in association with Thousand Islands Playhouse.
GLORY
Feb. 22 to March 3, 2018 at the Sagebrush Theatre
By local playwright Tracey Power, comes an inspirational play based on Canada’s national sport of hockey. Based on the true story of Preston Rivulettes hockey team who won 300 games, and were seen as virtually unbeatable. Based in the 1930’s the team was also battling the Great Depression, prejudice and their own personal struggles as women. The show is full of tunes ripped right out of the 30’s and the lip-biting tension of a hockey game. The show was produced in association with Calgary’s Alberta Theatre Projects.
Children of God
March 29 to April 7, 2018 at the Sagebrush Theatre
Based on the Oji-Cree family, whose kids were taken to a Northern Ontario residential school. Following the kid’s mother Rita, along with her children Julia and Tom. This story of redemption contrasts ancient traditions and the reality that many families in this situation faced. It celebrates resilience and the cultural spirit of Indigenous people. This musical was written and directed by Corey Payette. It is an Urban Ink production and produced in association with the Citadel Theatre. In collaboration with NAC English Theatre, Raven Theatre and The Cultch in Vancouver.
Armstrong’s War
April 12 to 21, 2018 at the Pavilion Theatre
Based on Michael a 21-year-old Canadian war veteran who fought in the Afghan conflict and Halley a 12-year-old girl recently paralyzed in a tragic car accident. The two meet in a hospital room and form an unlikely companionship, helping each other find joy in life again. Armstrong’s War was written by the two-time Governor General’s Award winning B.C. native, Colleen Murphy.